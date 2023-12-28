8 ways to earn points with Virgin Red while barely lifting a finger

If you like to spend your free time relaxing and doing as little as possible – good news, because as a coveted member of Virgin Red you can access all kinds of treats without once leaving your bed/sofa/go-to comfort nook.

Virgin Red is designed to let you earn points doing the things that you love: whether that’s knocking back estate-sourced wine, treating yourself to a new ASOS outfit or booking an extraordinary day out (hello, hot air balloon ride). In turn, these points can be spent on yet more feel-good rewards, from fancy afternoon teas to holidays in Tobago.

These are just a few ways you can top up your Virgin Points pot via Virgin Red while barely lifting a finger.*

(*OK, you may have to scroll through your phone using your thumb, but that’s literally it.)

Order a home delivery of wine

Our friends at Virgin Wines really know their stuff – with over 100,000 customer reviews to their name, they are constantly scouring the world for unique and delightful labels. Gift yourself a case of plonk, featuring a hand-picked selection of bottles from small producers, and earn points en-route. Now that’s what we call a corker of a deal.

Shop furniture and accessories at Habitat

Few pleasures rival that of furniture-browsing on a lazy Sunday morning, and Habitat should be top of your wish list. You can earn points every £1 you spend, meaning an investment like a king-sized bed could bring in over 4,000 points – enough for a rewards flight to Amsterdam.

Treat yourself to a Fortnum & Mason hamper

With spring on its way, a picnic hamper is a must – and if you want to push the boat out, you can’t do better than His Majesty’s very own suppliers, Fortnum & Mason. The brand’s famous Antipasto Platter hamper is a decadent option, filled with the likes of Greek kalamata olives, triple cream cheese and chilled rosé with notes of white peach. At £100 a pop, you’ll earn 300 Virgin Points en-route.

Treat yourself to a takeaway

Sometimes making a meal from scratch is beyond us, and when that feeling strikes you should consider ordering with Just Eat. Everything from pizza to Caribbean cuisine is available at the your fingertips and it'll be delivered to your door in a flash. Not only do you get a delicious meal, you can also earn one Virgin Point for every pound spent. Result.

Book a hot air balloon flight

A sunset flight in a hot air balloon is the kind of experience that’ll stay with you forever – this is about seeing England’s green and pleasant land from a whole new (sky-high) perspective. Prices start from £124 for an hour-long sky ride with Virgin Balloon Flights, with the opportunity to help inflate and deflate the balloon, and a prosecco toast after landing. Better still, you’ll earn six points for every £1 spent on the day out of your dreams.

Play a game of Red Recall

Test your power of recall in this catchy mobile game for a chance to win 1,000 Virgin Points. All you have to do is match the Virgin Red icons in six moves or less, and you’ll be entered into the prize draw. Fun + potential freebies = what have you got to lose? Head on over to the Virgin Red app to get involved.

Earn points with beautiful blooms

No matter what, flowers are guaranteed to bring joy and there's always a good time to indulge in a few bouquets from Appleyard Flowers. Order yourself a fragrant posy of hyacinths, a gift-wrapped pink hydrangea or even a seasonal subscription of blooms, with five Virgin Points to earn for every £1 you spend.

Press reset on your wardrobe with new threads

We don’t really need an excuse to buy a new handbag or a fresh pair of sneaks – but if we did, this is it. With Virgin Red, you can earn Virgin Points from a wide range of the high street’s most popular brands including Selfridges, H&M, ASOS, and many more. Gift yourself a Cher-style wardrobe makeover to fill yer boots with points.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up-to-date information but Virgin Red offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points rate and all the details.