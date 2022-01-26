Dream destinations: Four reasons to visit Tobago

Virgin Atlantic is restarting its London to Tobago route and if you’ve never visited the Caribbean island, then here are four reasons you should book your flight right now…

Secluded beaches

In Tobago, it’s unlikely you’ll find yourself on a crowded beach. If you’re looking for a romantic cove all to yourself, you’re bound to find somewhere you can enjoy some quiet time.

Many of Tobago’s beaches are completely untouched, with no facilities at all – so make sure you pack a picnic to take with you. But if relaxing on a beach with only parrots for company sounds like heaven to you, then Tobago is the place to go.

Shutterstock

Sensational food

You can’t go to Tobago and not try curried crab and dumplings. It might sound like a strange combination but it’s a popular traditional dish on the island – and you won’t find anything like it anywhere else.

Crabs are fresh from the mangrove swamps and prepared in a rich, creamy, spicy sauce – and then served with sumptuous dumplings.

Make sure you’ve got some napkins ready, this is a dish where you’re bound to get a bit messy. But when in Rome…

Incredible wildlife

Trinidad and Tobago has a reputation as “The Land of the Hummingbirds”. As home to more than 500 varieties of bird, the islands are great for any budding David Attenboroughs. Visit the uninhabited Little Tobago Island or Main Ridge Forest Reserve to spot many of the hummingbird species that call the island home.

Shutterstock

It’s not just birds that make the island’s wildlife something to behold. Take a trip to the Genesis Nature Park to meet tortoises, capuchin monkeys, or even a caiman – a smaller relative of the crocodile.

If marine life is what you’re interested in, take a boat trip or go snorkelling to see incredible tropical fish. You might even get lucky and see a turtle.

The land of chocolate

Tobago is where the cocoa is grown for some of the world’s best chocolate. Visit the Tobago Cocoa Estate for a private tour of the plantation.

You’ll get a chance to see what a cocoa pod looks like – and even tastes like – before it’s made into chocolate. Once processed, the cocoa is sent to France, where it is turned into incredible, award-winning chocolate.

Have we convinced you to book a trip to Tobago? Virgin Atlantic restarts flights to the island on 29 January, with services going twice a week from London Heathrow.

