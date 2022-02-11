8 ways to celebrate your closest friendships with Virgin Points

Friendship is the spice of life – a special kind of seasoning that brings flavour and delight wherever you choose to sprinkle it. And that's not an assumption, that's science: according to research from Virgin Pulse, having close friends you trust and love is a great way of dealing with stress, and promoting general wellbeing. Whether your idea of a good time is an afternoon of paintballing or a day at the spa with your squad - the point is you do it together.

So why not celebrate them? We’ve picked out eight excellent ways to spend time with the most important people in your life – all while earning and spending points on an adventure with Virgin Red. Whatever you do, doing it together is the point.

For the bestie: a luxury spa day

Gather your nearest and dearest for a luxurious day at the spa. Available with Virgin Experience Days, this soothing experience will see you and your plus one enjoy full access to one of over 30 Bannatyne Health Clubs and 40 minutes' worth of treatments, with your choice of a ‘best foot forward’ massage and paired with either a facial and hand and arm massage, a mini back and scalp massage or a hand and arm and scalp massage.

With over 30 clubs nationwide

For your sporty mates: a paintballing day

If you want to take your friendship outside, this paintballing for four experience could be the answer. Think a day-long forest foray full of stealth and strategy to eliminate the enemy – who’s always closer than you think. You’ll work as a team to hold your nerve and deliver a triumph; only this time it’s paintballs that’ll bring home the glory.

For a childhood bestie: a murder mystery

For an evening out with a twist, try this fun night of mystery complete with a three course dinner. Scenes will happen around you as a number of professional actors mingle with guests throughout the evening; expect to be encouraged to ask questions to help unravel the story and solve the mystery. Book this unique evening with a Virgin Red Ebony Collection voucher.

For the foodie: a chocolate-making workshop

It’s many a foodie’s dream to be a fully fledged chocolatier, and this boutique workshop gets one step closer to the fantasy. Pair up with the foodie friend you can always rely on to be your partner-in-crime, and roll your sleeves up for this truly fabulous masterclass. Available with a Scarlet Collection voucher, it involves cutting, dipping and decorating your own handmade chocolates over a day of ganache-fuelled goodness. Nom-nom.

For an adventure: wild foraging walk

If you and your gang fancy a unique day out, this totally wild walk for up to six people may be the ticket. You and your fellow adventurers will join a professional forager to learn the art of foraging covering the basics and discovering the vast range of wild edibles lying all around us. During the walk, you'll find out what exciting wild foods are growing nearby from flowers to fruits, fungi, seawood and more. Available now with a Virgin Experience Days’ Chrome Collection.

For pampering a friend: champagne afternoon tea

Let’s get real: we all need a treat from time to time, and it's better when shared with friends. A champagne afternoon tea in Solberge Hall Hotel, a mansion overlooking the Yorkshire Dales, is only right. Dig into homemade cakes, scones and a side line of bubbly with this afternoon out for two, available with a Virgin Experience Days’ Amber Collection voucher and immediately feel relaxed and rejuvenated.

For your other half: flights to Barbados*

The number one person in your life sometimes needs a reminder that they are exactly that. And occasionally that reminder involves a getaway somewhere tropical for the two of you: no demands, deadlines, or kids. If you can manage the time out together, Barbados seems like a natural destination point for your adventure a deux; a faraway land brimming with balmy beaches, palm trees and sunset cocktails aplenty. Tempted? Virgin Red’s reward flights to the Caribbean start from 20,000+ points* a piece.

For a new pal: a helicopter buzz flight

Making new friends as an adult is a bit like dating; there are so many unsaid rules and the ever-present fear of coming across wrong. But nothing says ‘let’s get to know each other’ like a helicopter buzz flight for two, available with a Scarlet Collection voucher. Forget about any residue awkwardness and dive straight into this thrilling experience – a bonding journey like no other.

