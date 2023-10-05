6 ways to keep kids entertained on long train journeys

Whether you're planning family adventures or a last-minute staycation, the long summer days make everyone want to travel, explore, and see the world. Hop on a train and you can reach many major UK cities or beachy getaways, and as a Virgin Red member you’ll earn three points per £1 when buying your tickets with Virgin Trains Ticketing.

However you travel it can be a task to keep everyone calm and entertained on a busy family trip. But don’t pull your hair out, because there are ways to make the ride as smooth as possible while earning and spending Virgin Points.

Bring a board game

Whether you nab the coveted table seats for four or not, board games in all sizes and styles are a great way to pass the time and Disney has plenty.

Lilo & Stitch fans will be interested in the themed Scrabble game, Mattel Star Wars Pictionary, and the Ravensburger Disney Lorcana trading game set. There’s also a Mickey and Friends Monopoly set and The Nightmare Before Christmas Cluedo board game to test your wits. For something a tad more genteel, there’s a wide range of puzzle sets across Disney and Marvel’s most popular characters and franchises, including a Jack Skellington 1000 piece puzzle just in time for Halloween. Earn three points per £1 with shopDisney UK.

Let LEGO provide the entertainment

Everyone loves LEGO, but if the thought of misplacing a brick or two en route to your final destination puts you off, there are other options to take your LEGO on the road.

Keep it simple with a set of brick playing cards for a fun game of solitaire, snap, and much more. Whatever you go for, earn up to four points per £1 when shopping with LEGO via Virgin Red.

Get reading with Readly

Finding time to read can sometimes be a struggle, so why not use the train journey to catch up with your favourite magazines and newspapers?

With a Readly subscription not only can you access thousands of publications in an instant on your tablet, a subscription can be shared among five profiles and used on five devices, meaning that while you catch up with The Guardian and Vogue, your little ones can check out National Geographic Kids, Beano, Match! and much more. Find out more about earning up to 750 Virgin Points with Readly.

Bag your Barbie

Thanks to the blockbuster movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, 2023 is the year of Barbie. The original fashion doll first launched in 1959 and is as popular as ever, with numerous dolls dedicated to various celebrities (Beyoncé, Zendaya, Cher), the Fashionistas line which released the popular Barbie with a wheelchair, and the recently launched Barbie with Down’s syndrome.

There are thousands of options in the Barbie-verse and since she loves to travel, how about taking a Barbie travel doll complete with a suitcase (packed with accessories) and her trusty puppy with you? Find it with John Lewis & Partners and earn up to two Virgin Points per £1.

Colour inside the lines

Speaking of classic, you can’t beat a colouring book for a relaxing hobby on the move. Waterstones has an extensive range of colouring books based on everything you can imagine from Bluey and Marvel to cities and flowers.

But they’re not just for kids – adult colouring books remain a favourite for relieving stress and anxiety while improving focus. Everybody wins, especially when you can earn points by stocking up with Virgin Red.

Don’t forget the packed lunch!

Planning a day out with children and neglecting to bring snacks and drinks is a rookie mistake that no amount of fun games can rectify. Avoid it by swinging by your nearest Greggs and spending a combined 700 Virgin Points for a sandwich and sweet treat.

Whatever you get up to this summer, there’s always a chance to earn and spend your Virgin Points along the way. Virgin Red has something for everyone – so join now and discover hundreds of rewards.

