6 ways to be kind with your Virgin Points

We all know how good it feels when someone is kind to us, but did you know there are scientific benefits to being kind? If we’ve learned anything over the last few years, it’s that you never know what someone is going through, so being kind - either with words, gestures or actions - is an easy win for both giver and receiver.

Luckily there is an entire day to spread kindness, and if you have some Virgin Points to spare this Random Acts of Kindness Day (February 17th), we’ve got some inspiration to help light up someone’s life on that day or any other day of the year.

Good causes

At Virgin Red we know that there are so many different causes which are important to our members, so we've joined up with numerous charities so that you can contribute to a cause that is close to your heart. Donating Virgin Points to a charity that is making a difference is a good place to start if you want to contribute to a cause you care about - including options on Virgin Red like Carbon Engineering (5,000 points).

Days/Nights out

If your version of kindness is getting yourself and/or a plus one out of the house and into some fun experiences, the opportunities via Virgin Red are endless.

Book a traditional afternoon tea for two (6,250 points) or surround yourself with over 300 historic buildings and gardens with The National Trust.

What’s your poison?

Gifting someone a bottle of their favourite tipple is never a bad idea, and Virgin Red has an option for every taste. The purveyors over at Virgin Wines are known for their expansive collection, but a perfect gift option is the box gift set in white (6,250 points) and red (6,250 points) wine variations.

And if a friend was one of many who took up cocktail-making in 2020, a bottle of L&C Lemon and chilli Old Tom gin (6,250 points) or Distil: 31 Flywheel vanilla vodka (6,250 points) should do the trick.

Share self-care

Self-care comes in many forms and there’s never a bad way to take some time for yourself or gift a loved one with something that’ll make them feel good. With Bannatyne Health Club you and a guest can enjoy three indulgent treatments totalling 70 minutes. Choose from a full body natural salt exfoliation, a relaxing back, neck and shoulder massage, a Swedish leg massage or a tailored facial before unwinding with a relaxing scalp massage - all for 18,000 Virgin Points.

Send a little something

Receiving an unexpected parcel can be thrilling, and that’s a surefire way to brighten someone’s day *and* pop some Virgin Points in your account. Send hand-tied luxury boutiques from Appleyard Flowers, let someone know you appreciate them with a card or gift from Moonpig, or give something unique via notonthehighstreet.com.

