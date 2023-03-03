6 spectacular ways to celebrate Spring Equinox using your Virgin Points

With the dawn of the Spring Equinox looming this week (20 March), there’s never been a better time to break free and put your best foot forward for a spring-style reset. For some, this may mean a good old-fashioned spring clean, while others will be booking mini-breaks or carving out avenues for new and unexpected skills.

However you choose to mark the season of new beginnings, there's lots of ways to do it with Virgin Red. Whether it’s flights to Barbados or a DIY home makeover, our club is brimming with options for a spring-inspired boost, all using the universal currency of Virgin Points.

Get your groove on

If ever there was a time when you’re in the mood to shake a tail feather, it’s spring, and Virgin Red has just the rewards to get the party started in style. A vinyl player offers a beautiful and nostalgic way to enjoy your favourite tunes and a new vinyl like 50th Anniversary Edition of Tubular Bells by Mike Oldfield.

Embrace the wild outdoors

From delicate cherry blossoms to blooms of daffodils, nature shows its best side come springtime. And there are few better ways to make the most of this awe-inspiring spectacle than with a National Trust membership – offering free entry to over 500 places in its care. Stroll through magnificent magnolia tree gardens and bluebell woods in some of Britain’s most iconic properties, with the added bonus of being able to top up your Virgin Points as you go. Virgin Red members earn 2 points for every £1 spent on a National Trust membership.

Fancy something a touch more adventurous? Try a tree-top challenge for two, available for 11,500 points. Get up-close to nature while flying through the forest with the brilliant folks at Go Ape, tens of feet in the air. Huzzah.

Spark some makeover magic

When it comes to feeling more organised, nothing beats a good spring clean – or even your very own makeover project. If your inner designer is itching to unleash itself with an interior refresh, Virgin Red has the tools to help.

Our earn section is brimming with popular design and homeware brands to earn points every time you top up your paint supply, or invest in a new piece of furniture. John Lewis and Partners, Argos, Wickes, Wayfair and the list continues: we’ve got all the partners you need to get your home in tip-top style AND earn points en-route.

Learn a new skill

What else can you spend those points on? Well, how about learning a new skill? A seasonal shift can also be your cue to brush up that CV, and with Virgin Red, the process becomes a whole lot more fun because you can access new ideas and inspiration – all using your Virgin Points.

Thinking about an Ibiza holiday later this year? Why not learn to habla español with a Virgin Experience Days remote language course for 6,250 points. Is design more your thing? You might choose to earn even more points AND learn a new skill, instead – Virgin Balloon Flight, anyone?

Book your next UK break

There are so many nooks and neighbourhoods to discover right here in the UK; and spring is a good time to start mapping that adventure. With Virgin Red, you can earn points every time you book a train trip via Virgin Trains Ticketing, and you can also earn points on bookings on Booking.com. And if you pop to Scotland, you won't find a better place to rest your head than Virgin Hotels Edinburgh.

If that wasn’t incentive enough for a mini-break or two, you can also bag a one-night classic British inn break for two with Virgin Experience Days – all for a sweet 10,750 points.

…or head a little further afield

Last but not least, spring may be your calling to sort your first trip abroad in a while. How does a flight to Paris in springtime sound, yours for 8,000+ points for a one-way ticket?* Or Nice and the French Riviera, with the ability to earn up to 5,182 points* on your flight booking?

For a luxurious treat, you could plan your stay at Mahali Mzuri, Virgin Limited Edition’s luxury tented safari camp in the Maasai Mara, Kenya – and Travel + Leisure's 2021 best hotel in the world – where you can earn a tidy 7,000 points per night. Enough in fact, to kickstart your points pot for your next adventure abroad – how about the Caribbean? (flights available from 20,000+ Virgin Points*). Springtime begins right here.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up to date information but our offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points price and all the details.

*Taxes, fees and carrier imposed surcharges apply to all reward flights. Points quoted are based on standard season rates.