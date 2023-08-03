5 eye-catching train stations to see in Britain

When people think of train stations it’s easy to focus on things like the last-minute fumble for tickets and getting to the platform on time, but many stations are more than just a transport link. Across the country there are train stations steeped in history that deserve a second look, so if you’re getting out and about this summer take a moment to check out the station you arrive at.

Wherever you go be sure to book your tickets with Virgin Trains Ticketing so you can use Virgin Points to unlock discounts while saving with split ticketing and zero fees. Better yet, you can enter the prize draw to win one million points with every booking until 27 August 2023!*

Book with Virgin Trains Ticketing Book, enter, repeat

But where to go? Here are some of the most eye-catching train stations to check out in Britain.

King’s Cross, London

One of the busiest train stations in the UK is also one of the most striking, thanks in part to the £500-million renovation completed in time for the 2012 Olympic Games.

Shutterstock

Designed by John McAslan + Partners, the new concourse had the tricky task of creating a distinctive feature while complementing architect Lewis Cubitt’s work dating back to 1852. Whether you stop by the Grade 1 listed building to marvel at the lattice ceiling roof or to take a quick pic of Platform 9¾ boarding for the Hogwart’s Express, King’s Cross is a station worth seeing.

St Pancras, London

While you’re there you may as well check out nearby St Pancras, the hub for national and international train travel to London. Transformed from a slum called Agar Town, St Pancras is considered one of the most elegant train stations in the world and a masterpiece of gothic Victorian architecture.

Shutterstock

Opened in 1868 and designed by William Henry Barlow, the British landmark is equally beloved for its red brick exterior and eye-catching arched roof.

Wemyss Bay, Scotland

Wemyss Bay station is unique thanks to its curved glass and iron design that not only eases the flow of passengers but brings a stunning amount of light onto the platforms.

Shutterstock

Designed by James Miller and opened in 1865, it was completely rebuilt in 1903 to accommodate the sharp increase in passengers and despite many upgrades over the years, it retains its art deco style and was even voted the UK’s best loved station.

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Not just a station but a local landmark, Huddersfield train station was built in a neoclassical style by architect James Pigott Pritchett and was described as “the most splendid facade in England” by Sir John Betjeman.

Shutterstock

The Grade 1 listed building looks more like a country manor with its grand pillars, and sits in the centre of St. George’s Square – perfect for a wander if you have plenty of time during your changeover.

Dawlish, Devon

While it’s always a risk relying on British weather, summer is still a great time to go to Devon, and getting to the beach couldn’t be any easier with Dawlish train station. The line leading to the resort town is notable for being so close to the beach travellers are practically hovering over sand.

Shutterstock

Be sure to glance in the opposite direction to see the fantastic view of brightly coloured houses, seaside shops and rolling hills.

Enjoy the destination and the journey with Virgin Trains Ticketing. Not a member of Virgin Red yet? Sign up now and unlock amazing rewards.

Terms and Conditions

*Full terms and conditions apply. Please see here the key terms and conditions:

Prize draw promotion runs until 23:59 on 27.08.23. 18+ UK resident only. Virgin Red membership required. For full T&Cs visit VirginRed.com. Promoter: Virgin Red Limited, 66 Porchester Road, London W2 6ET

The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions apply to the use of Virgin Points.

Purchase of rail tickets is governed by the VTT Terms and Conditions.

All train ticket bookings will be governed by the National Rail Conditions of Travel.