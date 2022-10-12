10 unique home accessories from Etsy for under £10

If you’re looking to update your home without breaking the bank this autumn, Virgin Red’s retail partner Etsy is a good bet. The go-to homeplace of original online crafts is brimming with independent makers and creators from all over the world – making it an Aladdin’s cave of unique home décor pieces. And with so many different styles and ideas to choose from, there’s something to suit every taste.

What's more, as a member of Virgin Red, you can earn one point for every £1 you spend at Etsy.

Need some inspo to get started? Step right this way – with a few choice picks from Etsy homeware, all under £10 a pop (plus delivery costs).

Dip-dye neon tapered candle

These cheery dip-dye dinner candles from NinaBombinaArt (£6.50) promise to brighten up many a dark night. Use them as a centrepiece for your autumnal dinner table and keep the party vibes flowing all evening long.

Crochet pumpkin pattern

The season of mist is a great excuse to get an autumn display going, starting with these super-cute crochet pumpkins from RachAndNic (£3.70). Cosy and tactile, they're easy to make and will go perfectly with a collection of cones and leaves scattered artfully across any spare windowsill or mantlepiece.

Spooky digital embroidery pattern

Creative types who fancy a dash of easy DIY will delight in this creepy coffin embroidery pattern; downloadable in a hot second from Grimbroidery (£8.92). Simply print the PDF guide, including transfer instructions, attach to an embroidery hoop and get your craft on like a pro.

Geometric printable wall art

If you want to bring an instant lift to lounge or bedroom spaces, opt for a printable piece of wall art. This vibrant geometric watercolour from CelestesCaseStudio (£8.52) is both affordable and statement-making. Your walls will thank you for it.

Orange and mandarin handmade soap bar

Looks good, smells good. There’s little not to love with this handmade orange and mandarin soap bar from WillowandMyrtle (£5.50), which comes complete with a dried orange slice. Bringing a touch of luxe to bathrooms everywhere, it’s also vegan and palm oil-free.

Resin ornaments with pressed flowers

Locally sourced blooms are the anchor point for delicate handmade ornaments from Bothainical (£9.85). The level of craftship behind each pendulum makes it a miniature piece of art. Hang them from a bookshelf or a window to catch the light, and admire the exquisite detail.

Modern minimalist spice labels

Pantry in need of a little va-va voom? These delightfully aesthetic jar labels from TheDwelingCompany (£7.81) have your name on them. Contemporary and slick, they make a lovely finishing flourish once you’re done clearing and sorting your spice drawer/pantry cupboard. Plus they’re waterproof so you can wipe them clean.

Quote art print

In life, one can never really have enough positive affirmations – especially if they come in the form of a bold, pop-of-colour art print. Graphic designer Jasmithdesigns brings us nothing but joy with this effusive A5 wall art motto (£6.69). All set to cheer you through your day.

Digital leaf stained glass pattern

Since Etsy is full of craft items, it tends to attract people who love to craft. So if you’ve been wanting to explore the art of stained glass at all, particularly as a beginner, these beautiful downloadable leaf patterns from GlassyLeaf (£8.92) have racked up rave reviews. Not only will you be able to fill your home with gorgeous, handmade glass pieces, you’ll also get to flex your artistic side as never before.

Ombre green pencil set

If you’re one of those people who hasn’t written outside your phone/laptop in a decade, these retro hex pencils from NewtonAndTheApple (£7.50) may inspire you to go old school again. Handmade with gold ferrule and pink eraser detail, they are a gift to home offices across the land.

