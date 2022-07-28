10 creative things to do with your kids this summer, all using Virgin Points

Parents need to get creative to keep children busy over summer but if you're struggling, Virgin Red has a stack of ideas to help keep boredom at bay.

Whether you’re looking for a fun learning experience for your little ones, or something more action-orientated for older kids, we’ve got experiences to match. So, Virgin Red parents: relax, put your feet up, and have a glass of wine. These are the rewards that will keep everyone happy, from your toddlers to your teens.

Blast off on an astronaut experience

Space Store in Didcot will bring the planets to life for your little ones – and Virgin Red is your ticket in. Nab two passes for 18,500 points, and buckle up on a rip-roaring adventure to the stars.

Immersive AR tech will let your child walk in the footsteps of history with solar system wonders at every turn. They’ll also get to don a space suit, learn all about space life and even eat like an astronaut. Expect jaws on floors throughout.

Learn coding skills with LEGO

Coding is not just about firing up a new generation of digital whizz kids: it’s also a great way of teaching children broader life skills such as problem-solving and precision.

LEGO has just the tools for the job, with a range of coding toys including the Robot Inventor and the Coding Express. Unlock a brave new world of possibilities and earn Virgin Points in the process.

Reconnect with nature via the National Trust

You don’t need us to tell you that nature nurtures children and with Virgin Red, you can earn points every time you invest in a membership with the National Trust – with junior options available to inspire nature fans in the making.

Snail races, stargazing, making a bug friend: the National Trust has so many ideas to keep kids happy – all in glorious greenery. You can explore some magical castles together, too: cue, battlements, ghosts and royal skullduggery.

Create a magical world with Disney

Dust off that dressing up box with Disney UK: aka the masters of make-believe. shopDisney has a dazzling range of character costumes to choose from, spanning Marvel, Moana, Frozen and more. This is *the* place to be if you want fancy dress with all the bells and whistles on. The bonus? You can earn Virgin Points every time you buy.

Tap that crafty side on a children’s art class

Help your child get expressive with Virgin Red’s interactive art class – yours without leaving the house.

For 2,900 points, your family can get hands-on with an online children’s introductory art class, guided by the specialists at Art-K. Paint brushes at the ready: fun town lies ahead.

Think big with a donation to Guide Dogs

It’s never too early for your kids to learn about the power of positive change, and Virgin Red members can donate their points to a host of great causes, including Guide Dogs UK.

Teach your little ones all about the amazing work this charity does with dogs to support blind and partially sighted people. Your 1,000 points will be converted into a cash donation to make a direct impact, e.g. by providing a toy for pups in training.

Rev your engines for junior quad biking

For older kids, including tweens and teens, this thrilling quad bike session from Virgin Experience Days’ Scarlet Collection is a great shout; available via a voucher for 17,500 points from Virgin Red.

Get those revs powered up on a challenging outdoor track, with support from an instructor to show you all the pro tricks. Exhilarating to the core, it’s one that’ll definitely get those lazy heads out of bed.

Spread the love with a family photo session

Time flies when you’re a parent – blink and your baby is suddenly grown-up and leaving home. Capture the beauty of your brood just as they are with a family photo experience.

Spend 8,750 points on a voucher for Virgin Experience Days’ Amber Collection, then gather your lot together for a fun family shoot. Bring props or costume changes; however you want to play it, this is your opportunity to freeze the clock and form memories that last a lifetime.

Get splattered on

It’s easy to get cabin fever when you and the kids are stuck at home. Paintballing is ideal for blowing off the cobwebs, allowing everyone a chance to let loose and unleash pent-up energy in the Great Outdoors.

Run, dodge and take aim to your heart’s content with a paintballing day out for four people with Virgin Red – a snip at 7,750 points.

See London from above

Give your family an unforgettable experience for 13,500 points with this visit to The Lastminute.com London Eye.

Two adults and a child will see breathtaking views of the The Old Smoke from the heart of the capital. The gradual rotation in one of the 32 high-tech glass pods takes approximately 30 minutes and gives you an ever changing perspective of London.

