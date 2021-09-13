Scarlet Lady, welcome to New York

It’s been a few years, thousands of nautical miles and a ship-load of puns – now Scarlet Lady is finally in New York City!

I was lucky enough to be on board last night as Scarlet Lady made her way up the Hudson, coming into New York harbour as a spectacular thunderstorm lit up the skyline.

We were on the bridge as the ship came in, watching the Statue of Liberty come into view and welcome this new, exciting, hopeful beginning.

Virgin Voyages was originally scheduled to launch 18 months ago at the very moment the world was put on hold. We know so many people can’t wait to get travelling again and we’ve created the safest way to do so on-board Scarlet Lady.

The team have been perfecting the experience – from safety to entertainment, dining to wellness, and the reviews so far have been stellar. From my time on the ship so far, I can see why.

We spent the evening with the 1,200 wonderful crew members on board, who are so enthusiastic and proud of the ship, and rightly so. The team have created a magical experience, the kind of cruise ship I have always dreamed of sailing on.

The Brits got an early taster of Virgin Voyages with our Summer Soiree in the UK – including my daughter Holly, who had never been interested in cruising, but absolutely loved it. Now it’s America’s chance to enjoy everything Scarlet Lady has to offer.

She’ll be here in New York all week – there’s some thrilling events coming up this weekend for people to come on board and enjoy, before Scarlet Lady’s epic MerMaiden Voyage from Miami next month.

Hopefully see you on board soon!