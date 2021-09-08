Experience Scarlet Lady in New York

Fresh from her UK Summer Soiree Series, Virgin Voyages ’ Scarlet Lady is sailing across the Atlantic for Revvel in New York City – a limited and exclusive series of events.

Brought to you by Thrillist and Virgin Voyages, Revvel is an opportunity to experience Scarlet Lady, giving you all the vacation vibes without leaving Manhattan.

Event line-up

Feeling Nauty Drag Pool Party

At 12.30pm on Saturday 18 September, you can pretend it's still summer. Enjoy wet and wild performances and the most legendary aquatic drag show you've ever seen – all on board Scarlet Lady. Hosted by Trixie Mattel and The House of Yes.

Virgin Voyages

Music Festival starring Major Lazer Soundsystem

Thrillist and Virgin Voyages are taking things up a notch in true Virgin style with three parties across three venues in one night on Saturday 18 September. Join Virgin Voyages for 80s & 90s throwbacks on Scarlet Lady’s roof deck, a Disco Prohibition Dance Party with House of Yes, and an all-out performance by Major Lazer Soundsystem, while you overlook the Hudson.

Virgin Voyages

Sweat and Sip Workouts

On Friday 17 September, the influencers you watch at home are joining Virgin Voyages on board for an epic workout party. Prepare for your weekend escapades with workouts led by your favourite fit friends. Once you’ve got the endorphins going, swap the weights for a cocktail at the post-drip happy hour.

Dine on the water

Enjoy dinner and a show onboard Scarlet Lady at one of the six exclusive restaurants with unlimited food and drinks, infused with stunning city views. You’ll receive complimentary tickets to see Duel Reality or UntitledDanceShowPartyThing after your meal when you book a Dine on the Water experience.

Virgin Voyages

Here’s a taste of what you could enjoy:

The Wake

The Wake is the perfect mix of sophistication, nostalgia and cool. Once you’ve made your way down the grand staircase, you’ll enter a world that harks back to the old steakhouse, three-martini-lunch days of Madison Avenue ad men. Just with a lot more gender equality and a lot less cigar smoke. The menu, as you’d expect, covers all the classics from the sea and the grill – plus plenty of sides too.

Pink Agave

Pink Agave offers Mexican food like you’ve never had before. Inspired by Mexico City’s street food scene, you’ll be treated to an immersive odyssey of Mexican cuisine. Virgin Voyages’ master of ceremonies will guide you through a highly curated dining and drinking experience that is personal, intimate and educational. Think mezcal dinner pairings with a side of history. The menu will give you the chance to taste some of Mexico’s top street food offerings, with loads of vegetarian and gluten-free options too.

The Test Kitchen

The Test Kitchen is a bit like a laboratory for flavours. It’s educational, experiential and social – a sure treat for curious taste buds. The menus at The Test Kitchen are a bit different. They’re presented as a list of ingredients and diners will discover how the chef combines those flavours throughout the course of the meal.

VIP overnight packages

Virgin Voyages

If you’re the kind of person who sees the break of dawn as their curfew, then Virgin Voyages has got you covered. And that’s why it’s offering overnight packages to VIP consumers who want to keep the party going. This is a package for two people, including an exclusive VIP-only dinner on board, access to the music festival and star-studded after party, overnight accommodation, breakfast the next morning and plenty of VIP perks.

Don’t miss out, book your tickets today.