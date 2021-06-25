Meeting the future of transportation at Virgin Hyperloop

Being able to transport people safely, efficiently, and quickly is critical - and will only become more important in the coming years. Virgin Hyperloop fits all the criteria to be the future of transportation.

So it was a real pleasure to meet with CEO Josh Giegel and all the incredible team building Virgin Hyperloop. Fresh from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas’ Unstoppable Weekend, I went out into the desert to spend some time with the people turning hyperloop travel from dream into reality.

Virgin Hyperloop

It was my first visit to the Virgin Hyperloop test site since the team successfully completed the first passenger journeys in a hyperloop vehicle. As you can see in the video, I was even able to get inside the XP-2 vehicle that they travelled in. As Josh jokingly pointed out, I sat in his seat! It was thrilling to be up close and personal with the technology and team behind such a huge breakthrough.

Projects that revolutionise sectors, especially transportation, often take long periods of time. Josh has taken the company from a garage to the cutting edge of a transport revolution in just seven years. We’re proud to have 298 full-time employees now, and I was delighted to tour the facilities, learn more about their work and hear how passionate they are about it.

Virgin Hyperloop

Virgin Hyperloop is well on their way to commercialising the technology. As I saw and heard, Hyperloop will change the way people and goods move around the world – connecting cities in minutes. But it’s not just faster, it’s also more sustainable. It’s a 21st century mode of transportation to meet 21st century goals.

I’m incredibly proud of the team and their historic accomplishments. Within this decade, people all around the world will be able to ride commercial systems. It’s the decade of hyperloop.

Virgin Hyperloop

The XP-2 vehicle will be on public display at the Smithsonian Institution this fall in Washington, D.C – be sure to visit to learn more about Virgin Hyperloop.