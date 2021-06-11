Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is Unstoppable

What a weekend with the wonderful Virgin Hotels Las Vegas team – and it’s not even Saturday yet! We called the celebrations our Unstoppable Weekend, and it is certainly living up to its name.

I took a drive down the Las Vegas strip with some of our Unstoppable crew and arrived out of the sunroof of a British black cab - painted red of course. It was so delightful seeing such energy and excitement in the air as we welcomed the latest Virgin Hotel to the family.

We opened up the long weekend at the Elia Beach Club with a chance to thank the team and enjoy some yoga. Health and wellness is such an important part of the culture here and the team kick-started the club with a quick meditation session next to the newly-opened pool.

But, this is Vegas, and this is Virgin Hotels – so it was time to party. I had the honour of spinning the first ever song at Elia Beach Club, and went for Virgin Records legends The Rolling Stones’ ‘Start Me Up’.

We were honoured to have Governor Steve Sisolak join us, and have the chance to thank him for the great state of Nevada’s support in getting Virgin Hotels Las Vegas up and running. I couldn’t resist shaking a little champagne as we celebrated – though Virgin Hotels CEO James Bermingham and our partners JCH CEO Richard Bosworth took most of the spray!

The team have done an incredible job turning the old Hard Rock into such a stunning, bright and vibrant new hotel. The Chambers and suites are absolutely beautiful – I particularly love the patented bed – and of course the customer experience is second to none. I got plenty of time to experience the hotel, eating at delicious restaurants like Casa Calavera, Commons Club and – my current favourite – Kassi Beach Club.

Everywhere I went, people kept telling me about a huge hockey match and the local heroes, the Las Vegas Knights. Well, as a knight myself I wasn’t going to miss out.

We raced over to the arena and I had the honour of ringing the siren to start the game. What a crowd, and what a win! Let’s hope the Knights go the whole way and win the Stanley Cup.

There was no better way to celebrate than with the inaugural concert at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. I joined Flo Rida onstage – of course, we had to welcome everyone to “My House”! - before introducing the fabulous Christina Aguilera. It’s such a pleasure seeing crowds safely gathering again, following all of the guidelines and having the time of their lives.

The weekend keeps rolling from here – follow along at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and we look forward to welcoming you here soon.