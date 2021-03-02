A moment for humankind: See Virgin Hyperloop’s Pegasus vehicle at the Smithsonian

Want to see history in the making? This is your chance to get up close and personal with Virgin Hyperloop’s first passenger-carrying vehicle.

Debuting at the Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building (AIB) in Washington DC later this year, the vehicle, known as Pegasus, will be on show to the public for the first time in November – one year on from its record-breaking manned test run in the Nevada desert.

The occasion marked the first time passengers travelled safely in a fully functional hyperloop pod, bringing the hyperloop transport system one step closer to an everyday reality.

As a symbol of futuristic ambition, Pegasus will be in good company at the AIB, which has previously showcased world-changing innovations such as Edison’s lightbulb, the first telephones and Apollo rockets.

“Growing up, I spent family vacations at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, seeing first-hand how engineers could change the world,” said Josh Giegel, CEO and Co-Founder of Virgin Hyperloop. “Having the vehicle the Virgin Hyperloop team created on display at the Smithsonian, inspiring the next generation of engineers to think big, is truly a dream come true.”

The historic Arts + Industries Building will temporarily reopen this autumn for the first time in nearly 20 years with the debut exhibition FUTURES, the Smithsonian’s first major building-wide exploration of the future. As part of this journey, Virgin Hyperloop is inviting visitors to imagine an optimistic view of the future in transportation: a greener, smoother, safer and more pleasant mass transit experience for all.

By combining an ultra-efficient electric motor, magnetic levitation, and a low-drag environment, hyperloop systems can carry more people than a subway, at airline speeds, and with zero direct emissions – completely transforming the way we live, work, and play. The world’s first passenger testing aboard the Pegasus vehicle last year brought this vision one step closer to reality, ushering in a new era of sustainable travel.

Visitors to the AIB’s FUTURES exhibition will be able to see the Pegasus vehicle in all its glory between November 2021 and July 2022. The display is free and open to the public.

