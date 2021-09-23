Getting out there as a leader

I have often stressed the importance of leaders getting out there and spending time with their teams. Of course, this has not been physically possible for many people during the pandemic. So it has been especially wonderful to be able to see some of our brilliant teams in person recently. The launch of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas was a special way to reconnect with the Virgin family, with such excitement in the air as we opened restaurants, venues and beach clubs in our newest Virgin space.

Then before long I was fortunate enough to be on the flight line for Virgin Orbit’s second spaceflight. What a moment to be with the team as they prepared to launch satellites into orbit using our unique launch system, hearing about their roles and seeing them hard at work up close. From the teams working on Cosmic Girl to the teams in mission control, it was a pleasure to hear about their experiences and expertise.

I also got to spend time with the Virgin Galactic team - including joining the rest of the mission crew aboard VSS Unity in space! I learned so much from the whole adventure we went on together, which I’m sure will come in handy for many, many other experiences around the Virgin family going forward.

I’m fortunate to see the Virgin Limited Edition team every day here on Necker, and I also enjoyed a visit to the team in Morocco at Kasbah Tamadot, a really special place for all of our family, and home to the Eve Branson Foundation.

Most recently, I was in New York for the launch of Virgin Voyages and got to spend some magical days on board Scarlet Lady. What an incredible team of people who have brought to life such a great expression of the brand and a wonderful experience for our Sailors. I look forward to seeing the crew again soon.

Walking the floors of your business, talking to your employees and finding out their views on what is going well, what could improve, and what ideas they have to make things better is incredibly useful. Whether it’s virtually or physically, get out there and lead from the front.