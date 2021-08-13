Virgin Media O2 launches nationwide jobs boost

Virgin Media O2 has announced plans to recruit 400 new employees, including 100 apprentices, across the UK by the end of 2021.

The announcement comes as the newly established company sets out its plans to invest £10bn in the UK over the next five years.

There are more than 300 field engineer positions on offer with Virgin Media between now and the end of the year. These roles will support Virgin Media O2 on its mission to upgrade the UK and supercharge communities.

These jobs are entry-level roles and no prior experience is required. Successful applicants will receive comprehensive on-the-job training, ongoing business support and a company vehicle. Positions will be available across the UK, including in London and the South East, the North West and Scotland.

100 of these positions are apprenticeship roles, reinforcing Virgin Media O2’s commitment to helping people build experience, skills and knowledge through vocational and academic learning while earning a salary. Apprentices will earn a Telecoms Operative Level 2 Apprenticeship qualification when they finish their training.

Tech careers top for Gen Z

Research carried out by YouthSight reveals that the Gen Z workforce believes the top skills they bring to the table are a strong grasp or technology, a greater awareness of diversity, and innovative thinking.

This generation of digital natives is keen to make the most of their skillset, with 22% saying that they’re interested in pursuing a career in tech and telecommunications. However, the data shows a gender divide still exists in STEM industries, with 35% of men looking to work in tech, compared to just 8% of women. Engineering is one of the top career pathways that Gen Z is interested in – but men are three times more likely than women to pursue jobs in this field.

Nicola Moore, director of people partnering, talent and careers at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re delighted to offer hundreds of roles across the UK to give people the chance to start a new career in an exciting, fast-paced industry at the cutting edge of technology.

“Young people have a huge amount to offer the workplace. Our research shows that as true digital natives, Gen Z is drawn to careers in tech and engineering – but there is still a stark gender divide to overcome. We’ll continue to nurture and invest in talent as they enter the job market – and it’s so important that women know that this is absolutely a career path for them. We’ll provide the training and support all successful applicants need to succeed.”

The research also showed that young people have some concerns about the health of the job market post-COVID-19. They said that job security was almost as important as interest in their chosen field when it comes to choosing a sector to work in.

Retail jobs boost

Virgin Media O2 is also investing in high streets and the retail sector, with more than 100 opportunities now available at O2 stores nationwide.

Gareth Turpin, chief commercial officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “As a customer-first business, we offer the very best service and expertise to everyone however they need us. The retail positions we’re recruiting play a vital role in supporting and serving our customers as they continue to return to the high street. We welcome applications from anyone with a passion for helping others and a love for technology, those who are eager to learn and deliver the very best customer experience.

“It’s an exciting time to join Virgin Media O2. Whether it’s customer service jobs in the North West, Field Engineering roles in the South East, or retail positions in Scotland, investment in our people across the business is helping us on our mission to upgrade the UK and do more for our customers at a time when connectivity has never been more essential.”

Want to join the Virgin Family? Head over to the Virgin Media O2 careers site to find out more.