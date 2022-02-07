Virgin Media O2 creates more than 200 new apprenticeships

This week is National Apprenticeship Week and Virgin Media O2 has announced that this year it is creating more than 200 new apprenticeship roles across the UK.

The roles will support Virgin Media O2 in its aim of upgrading the UK with first class gigabit broadband and 5G mobile services, while also providing a vital skills boost to communities and the economy.

Right now, there are more than 100 apprenticeship roles available with engineering – this includes everything from the installation of broadband and TV services in customers’ homes, to the expansion and maintenance of Virgin Media O2’s gigabit network – digital marketing, project management, and more.

The apprenticeship roles are based across the UK, including London, North Lanarkshire, Birmingham, Bristol, Gateshead, Manchester, Reading and Sheffield. All roles are offered on a permanent contract with a minimum starting salary of £19,000 – well above the UK’s average for an apprenticeship scheme.

An employer for everyone

Virgin Media O2’s early careers programme is focused on people’s potential, rather than their knowledge or prior experience, and strives to create opportunities for everyone. This is why the team doesn't ask for CVs for apprenticeships, graduate roles or internships. Plus, many of the apprenticeship roles that Virgin Media O2 offers don’t require any prior qualifications – or a maximum of 5 GCSE grades 4-9 (or equivalent Level 2 qualification).

All of Virgin Media O2’s recruitment is carried out blind, removing any potential bias from the shortlisting process to level the playing field for applicants.

“We’re building a future-proof workforce which has the skills we need to upgrade the UK with the first-class connectivity the country needs now and for the future,” Philipp Wohland, Chief People and Transformation Officer, Virgin Media O2, said. “Our apprenticeships offer fantastic on-the-job training where people can earn while they learn on a permanent contract, and they are supported every step of the way.

“Virgin Media O2 is a great place to work and we’re creating a culture where everyone has an opportunity to thrive.”

Interested in joining Virgin Media O2 as an apprentice? Head over to Virgin Media O2 to see what roles are currently available.