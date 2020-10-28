The Virgin Media Business 2021 graduate scheme is now open

Virgin Media Business is hiring! They’re looking for people with great potential who can adapt and bring new ideas to the business - people like Joe D'Souza.

Joe is a sales engagement manager at Virgin Media Business who shares his own graduate scheme experience with us below...

What do you do in your role at Virgin Media Business?

Having completed the Virgin Media Business graduate scheme in March 2020, I’m now working in the marketing team full time, focusing on sales engagement and social media. This involves keeping our sales community engaged with key marketing propositions and campaigns; using various exciting channels such as our mobile app (called Eve), Power Hour training sessions, the Social Selling Programme and more!

Why did you decide to apply to the Virgin Media Business graduate scheme?

As a second-year student at Sheffield University, I attended careers fair to explore potential companies and employers for 12-month placements. Virgin Media Business jumped out at me as one of the most exciting companies to apply for as it combined technology and business - two areas in which I was studying at Sheffield (BSc. IT Management and Business Studies). The strong branding and fun, engaging nature on the stand was another reason they stood out to me as a brilliant employer, and they didn’t disappoint when joining the company on day one of my placement.

What are your favourite parts of the job?

I love exploring new ways to keep our sales community engaged. Whether it be a new tool and piece of technology, a new and exciting incentive, or new marketing collateral, there is lots of scope to come up with new and exciting ideas. It’s this creative-thinking part of the role that I really like.

What are the biggest challenges in your job?

Analysing the data of how engaged our sales community is quite challenging, but an essential part of the role. For example, looking at the number of tools they’ve viewed, which tools they are utilising the most, and which they are not using.

This data must be analysed in great detail, then shared back as actionable insights to the wider marketing team. I’ve struggled with analysing and managing data a fair amount, but our people and teams are always willing to help.

How would you describe your experience with Virgin Media Business so far?

Fun, challenging, and full of development opportunities. The graduate scheme in particular really fits this description too. It was so much fun with lots of socials and pub visits, but a healthy amount of challenges too.

What do you want to do in the future? How do you think Virgin Media Business can help you achieve that?

Having completed my Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) qualification in April, I’m very keen on remaining in the marketing function at Virgin Media Business to continue to learn and develop skills in marketing. I would like to keep up-skilling in sales engagement and social media, and also exploring and learning about other areas of B2B marketing too.

My manager and team are already helping lots with this objective, staying closely aligned with my personal development plan and objectives, and providing a lot of learning opportunities to develop my skills further.

We heard you've met Richard Branson too?

I have. He’s a legend! I saw him speaking at the Virgin Disruptors event in London a few years back, and he was very inspiring and engaged the audience really well. There was a group of his super fans trying to get into the venue, so I felt very smug strolling in with my visitors pass!

The Quick Fire Round...

How would you describe Virgin in one word?

Unique.

If you had 48 hours in a day, how would you spend the extra time?

I feel obliged to say developing further sales engagement strategies and initiatives, but if my manager isn’t reading, then realistically it sleeping or eating.

If you had to teach a class on one thing, what would it be?

The geography of Africa and its countries. When I was bored during lockdown I learned all (okay not quite all, but a lot) of the African countries by heart, so now I consider myself an expert.

Would you rather live in the ocean or on the moon?

The ocean as there’s more happening (I think)!

If you could go to Mars, would you? Why or why not?

Nah, don’t like the unknown!