Red spirit: Meet Virgin Atlantic’s incredible crew

At the heart of Virgin Atlantic is its people. They constantly go above and beyond in their day to day jobs – but they also do some pretty amazing things outside of work too.

In a series of videos, Virgin Atlantic is sharing the stories of some of its incredible crew. Take a look…

Laura – Flight Service Manager and ultramarathon runner

Laura might spend her working life looking after customers on flights, but in her spare time she runs ultramarathons. As Laura says herself, “You never know what you can achieve if you put yourself out of your comfort zone – anything is possible.”

Steve – Crew Experience Senior Manager and mental health awareness advocate

In a past life, Steve worked in care and trained as a nurse – and he’s brought that his experience to his role at Virgin Atlantic. While at Virgin Atlantic, he’s become a Mental Health First Aider, meaning he’s gone through training to know how to support colleagues who might need someone to chat to.

“We never know what other people are dealing with. It’s so easy for us to make judgements about how somebody looks, how they speak to you, but you never really, truly know what people are doing through until you walk a mile in their shoes,” Steve says.

Alex – Clubhouse Experience Executive and roller-skating superstar

Alex works hard on a day to day basis creating incredible experiences for Virgin Atlantic customers in the Clubhouse. During the pandemic, she was keen to help get the world back on track and she trained as a vaccinator to help deliver the vaccination programme – but she also spent her time roller-skating, and one day she swears she’ll skate around the Clubhouse.

“Bringing fun, love and joy into my job makes my day go better,” Alex says. “It makes the customers day go better..”

