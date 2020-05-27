Meet the Virgin Media workers keeping people connected: Ian

Virgin Media has been working hard to keep customers connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the people helping to make this happen is Ian Evans, who recently went above and beyond by purchasing a new TV for a customer with a broken set.

Barry and Doreen Hardy called Virgin Media when they were unable to use their TV. When Ian visited he found that the issue wasn’t with Virgin Media’s service, but with the Hardy's TV set itself.

The Hardys were self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic and are both in their eighties. Without close family to help, they were unable to buy a replacement. Ian didn’t want to see them without entertainment during the lockdown.

He spoke to his manager, Andrew Crossley, who rallied a team of Virgin Media managers from across northeast England to help the couple. Virgin Media employees came together, donating their own money to purchase a brand new TV for the Hardys.

“When the team said they were prepared to buy us a new TV, I was absolutely stunned,” Barry Hardy said. “I really didn’t expect it. It means my wife can watch the soaps again. It has put us back on track.”

Ian and Andrew went round to install the new TV for the Hardys. Andrew said: “I really wanted to do something to help Mr and Mrs Hardy. It was great to see the team from across the North East club together to buy them a new telly. It was our pleasure to help them and restore some normality during these testing times.”

Virgin Media has been working hard to keep people and businesses connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more about the Virgin Media workers keeping people connected.

Visit Virgin Media to find out more.