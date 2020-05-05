Meet the Virgin Media workers keeping people connected: Denny

Denny Smith works in customer services for Virgin Media. Since the coronavirus pandemic started he’s moved his office to his dining room table but is still working hard to keep customers connected.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Denny and his team have been exceptionally busy. Denny has been working 12-hour shifts back-to-back answering customer calls, prioritising customers who are vulnerable or who have no service.

Recently Denny received a call from Jenny, an NHS nurse whose Virgin Media services weren’t working. Getting her back online was especially important as her husband is disabled and is self-isolating as he’s at high risk from COVID-19. Without an internet connection, he was cut off from the world.

Denny tried to solve the problem over the phone. Unfortunately, it was more complicated than he first thought and he had to arrange for an engineer to visit. Thankfully, he was able to get someone out to Jenny and her husband on the same day and they were able to fix the services.

In a message sent into Virgin Media to thank Denny, Jenny said: “It is a massive relief. Thank you so much for understanding the necessity and urgency. I can't tell you how much we appreciate it. You made my day.”

Denny added: “We might just be answering the phone, but we are making a huge impact by getting people back on track and communicating again. It’s a team effort, but for customers like Jenny, we just can’t let them wait so I’ll do everything in my power to get them help.”

