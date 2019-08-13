All hands on deck: Meet the team building Scarlet Lady

To create Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages has partnered with ship-building powerhouse Fincantieri in Genoa, Italy. We caught up with the team at the shipyard to find out how it’s going…

Francesca Dandriccio – Third Engineer

What would be your dream job at Virgin?

This is already my dream job in the Virgin group! I’m part of the epic sea change, and after the ship is built I will go on board, as I love my position of engineer. If I had to choose a second dream job it would be a position as maintenance manager on a Caribbean island. Necker Island, perhaps…

Image from Claudio Morelli/Daria Bonera Agency

What’s different about working for Virgin?

Virgin Voyages is a completely new company, hiring the best crew from different countries and the cruise industry. It’s totally Virgin inside and out – Scarlet Lady even has an onboard tattoo parlour!

Andrea Frulla – Steel and Paint Inspector

What has been your most memorable moment in this job?

As steel and coating inspector, the time the ship first touched seawater and started to float.

What’s different about working for Virgin?

The Virgin philosophy has always been about making something different for good. This is reflected in our daily work, as we are here to deliver high-quality ships that are unique in this business.

Image from Claudio Morelli/Daria Bonera Agency

What has your job taught you about yourself?

No one is good at everything, and every day brings a new opportunity to learn something. Every detail is important in our quest to achieve perfection, and every day we strive to build an environment based on mutual respect and trust with the shipyard. The sole purpose of it is to create the most beautiful ship ever built.

Mauro Chiesa – HVAC Inspector

What’s different about working for Virgin?

Virgin is at the forefront of progress – and that creates an incentive to take part in this challenge. That’s the difference.

What’s the best thing about your team?

It’s full of enthusiasm and youthful energy – it’s like a growing puppy!

Image from Claudio Morelli/Daria Bonera Agency

What has been your most memorable moment in this job?

Walking in the dry dock beneath the ship the day before the launch, and becoming aware of how big our ship is, and how much work has been done to create it.

Katerina Gkounta – Piping Inspector

What’s the essential item you need for your job?

A positive attitude and my Virgin Voyages reusable water bottle.

What has been your most memorable moment in this job?

The float-out of Scarlet Lady from the dock for her first time touching the seawater.

Image from Claudio Morelli/Daria Bonera Agency

What’s the best thing about working for Virgin?

The good mood and innovative minds of the crew.

Adrienne Brown – Hotel Service Engineer

What’s different about working for Virgin?

Every week has its own dynamic.

Image from Claudio Morelli/Daria Bonera Agency

What’s your proudest moment at work?

Completing my first template (the one we use for the spare parts orders).

Martin Ralph – Second Electrical Engineer

What would be your dream job at Virgin?

To continue contributing to future projects that we have planned, as I love the technical challenges and the resulting problem-solving to make things come to life.

Image from Claudio Morelli/Daria Bonera Agency

What’s the best thing about working for Virgin?

The sense of this being more than just a job, more than a company. We have a great group of people here working towards a very exciting goal, and we all feel the same.

Nikola Petrovic – Fleet Chief Engineer

What has been your most memorable moment in this job?

The moment when I joined Virgin Voyages, arriving at the Genova Fincantieri shipyard and for the very first time putting on the Virgin Voyages boiler suit.

Image from Claudio Morelli/Daria Bonera Agency

What’s the best thing about your team?

They truly are an amazing team: very diverse, great communicators and dedicated to achieving our goals while supporting each other – all whilst having fun.

Paolo Piccione – Public Area Inspector

What’s the best part of your job?

Simply to have played a part in the creation of a new and innovative cruise ship. Being responsible for the quality control of the architectural outfitting, I’m in contact with architects and designers who share their creativity and talent with me.

Image from Claudio Morelli/Daria Bonera Agency

What’s the best thing about your team?

The best thing about my team is my team. I’m proud to collaborate with my colleague Camilla [Fossa, Interior Inspector] and share my long experience with her. I’m equally proud to cooperate with the other inspectors; my responsibilities bring me into contact with other areas of the project, requiring a close exchange of information in order to solve the often complex problems of the build.