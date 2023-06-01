Virgin Red matches donations to LGBT Foundation and Stonewall during Pride month

To celebrate Pride month, Virgin Red is matching the cash value Virgin Points donations to LGBT Foundation and Stonewall this June, up to 200,000 Virgin Points.

Your donations will support two charities that work to support the needs of the diverse range of people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans. LGBT Foundation and Stonewall are working towards a fair and equal society where all LGBTQ+ people can achieve their full potential.

Donate 1,000 Virgin Points to LGBT Foundation and Stonewall

LGBT Foundation

Established in 1975, LGBT Foundation exists to support the needs of the diverse range of people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans.

Each year, LGBT Foundation serve over 40,000 people, as well as providing information to over 600,000 individuals online.

LGBT Foundation believes that by working together, we can change lives for the better and secure a safe and healthy future for everyone who identifies as LGBT. This foundation helps the LGBT community increase their knowledge and self-confidence to improve and maintain their health and wellbeing.

Stonewall

Stonewall is part of a vibrant global movement for change made up of LGBTQ+ people, their allies, families, and friends. Since day one the charity has fought for freedom, for equity and for potential.

Stonewall

Over the last 30 years, Stonewall has helped create transformative change in the lives of LGBTQ+ people in the UK.

Stonewall works on many important initiatives within education, business, and government. This helps the charity to facilitate trained experts to go into workplaces and give people the knowledge, skills, and confidence to champion trans inclusion at work. Stonewall also supports staffing teams working on new research, aimed at governments, highlighting that LGBTQ+ people still need more support in multiple areas including housing, healthcare and hate crime.

Where will your donations go?

The LGBT Foundation provides over 500 hours of support and services every day. Your donations will go towards providing the services that help LGBTQ+ people to increase their knowledge, improve their confidence, and improve and maintain their health and well-being.

Donating to Stonewall could contribute to funding e-learning modules for schools and colleges to show staff how to tackle LGBTQ-phobic bullying without exception. Donations can also go towards costs for Stonewall staff members to meet with MPs, institutions, and other stakeholders to lobby them around crucial legislation, like banning conversion therapy.

Donate in increments of 1,000 Virgin Points today to Stonewall, LGBT Foundation, or both, and Virgin Red will match the cash value of these donations at the end of Pride month at a not for profit rate, up to 200,000 Virgin Points. Virgin Red also has pin badges, lanyards and socks available for members to purchase with their Virgin Points.

Terms and conditions

The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions apply.

Virgin Red will match the cash value of the first 200 donations made to LGBT Foundation and Stonewall until 30 June 2023, or until such later date as may be specified by Virgin Red.

GoFundMe.Org.UK is a charity registered with the Charity Commission of England and Wales (charity number is 1192829) and facilitates the charity donation to the LGBT Foundation and/or Stonewall.

The following GoFundMe.Org.UK terms and conditions apply to your donation of 1,000 Virgin Points to LGBT Foundation/Stonewall:

Gift aid is not applicable on donations made in points.

Your donation is not refundable and there are no transfers (i.e., you cannot transfer your donation to another charity).

The description of what your points will be used for by LGBT Foundation and Stonewall is a guide only. The cash value of the points will be transferred to LGBT Foundation and/or Stonewall for the charity to carry out their excellent work in the community. Individual points cannot be traced back to particular items or projects.

The registered charity number for the LGBT Foundation is 1070904 and for Stonewall is 1101255.