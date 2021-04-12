Workout your way with Virgin Active

Virgin Active is reopening its doors at health clubs across the UK today. With unlimited world-class exercise experiences, in club, outdoors and online, Virgin Active has the mix for you.

Here’s what you can do with Virgin Active from today…

In club

The gym floor and swimming pool at Virgin Active clubs will be open for members from today. You can check how busy the club is before you get there via the Virgin Active app and there are plenty of measures in place to keep everyone safe.

Outside

Group exercise classes aren’t allowed to take place indoors just yet. But you’re allowed to exercise with others outside, so Virgin Active is taking its popular Grid classes to the great outdoors. At a number of clubs, you’ll be able to book for the 45-minute Off The Grid class where you can find your strength using aerobic Grid Training formats that will build your fitness.

At home

With Virgin Active Online+ you can workout wherever and whenever you want with workouts on demand. Here you’ll find loads of classes, suitable for all levels of fitness so there’s bound to be something that you’ll love.

You can access hundreds of workouts, right from your warm, comfortable living room, for just £9.99 a month. Each workout is led by an expert trainer, covering everything from restorative yoga to heart-pumping cycle classes.

Visit Virgin Active to find out more.