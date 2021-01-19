Menu
Workout at home with Virgin Active Online+

Four people pose in activewear, text reads: Meet your Activists. The world-class experts here to transform the exercise you love.
Virgin Active
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
19 January 2021

Don your trainers, prep the roll mat – getting fit in 2021 just got (slightly) easier. Virgin Active UK just launched its Online+ membership, so now you can workout wherever you want, whenever you want.

Get access to hundreds of workouts, right from your warm, comfortable living room, for just £9.99 a month. Each workout is led by an expert trainer, covering everything from restorative yoga to heart-pumping cycle classes. 

Your shiny new Online+ membership also gives you access to the brand new Happily Ever Active podcast from Virgin Active. Listen in each week for all things wellness, from how to get moving to enjoying moments of stillness.

You can tailor your workouts with your own personal plan too, based on your current fitness and workout goals. This will set you up with a series of workouts to follow, perfectly suited to where you are right now and where you want to be.

Ready to get your sweat on? Head over to Virgin Active and discover all that Online+ has to offer.

Virgin Active UK

