Working for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 1 December

Is a new job top of your Christmas wish list this year? Take a look at who's hiring around the Virgin Group right now...

Finance Systems and Transformation Manager at Virgin Management

Virgin Management is looking for a Finance Systems and Transformation Manager to join its dynamic finance team and support the delivery of the ongoing finance systems and continuous improvement programme. This encompasses all aspects of finance, targets improved business support, and unified, efficient, end-to-end business processes and services.

You may already have experience as a Finance Systems and Transformation Manager, or you could come from a Senior NetSuite Administrator or NetSuite System Analyst background. Either way, if you have a resolution focused attitude, strong stakeholder management skills, and the ability to juggle conflicting priorities, then this is the role for you.

Interested? Get the full details.

General Manager at Virgin Hotels Chicago

You don’t need to have x-ray vision or know how to fly, but you do need superhuman people skills to be successful in this role.

As the General Manager you must have the influence and accountability for the total operation, style and culture of the property. You will be responsible for maintaining the highest level of ethical leadership to lead the property to achieve its business goals, but you will also be the brand ambassador of how the Virgin Hotels brand comes to life within your location.

What does that mean? Not only will you be responsible for leading the day-to-day culture within the hotel, but you will be in charge of the look, feel and ambience of the hotel as a whole, ensuring that design standards are met, uniforms are on point, and that the guest experience is flawless throughout the entire customer experience. Virgin Hotels definitely is a little different, if you are expecting to wear a tie, you are in the wrong place.

You will also be required to lead a team, communicate, coordinate and work well with other teammates, managers and guests. Most of all, Virgin Hotels want you to have fun since you will play a huge role in creating that memorable guest experience.

Want know more? Get the lowdown.

Virgin Atlantic

Account Manager at Virgin Atlantic

At Virgin Atlantic, they believe that everyone can take on the world, and its vision is to become the most loved travel company. As it embarks on this next exciting stage of its journey, it is harnessing the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation to challenge the status quo.

It's in the Virgin Atlantic DNA to lead the way with fresh ideas. Bringing new approaches to the industry and remaining a loud and proud voice for positive change – be it on issues of sustainability, people or communities.

In this exciting South Africa-based role as an Account Manager, you'll achieve and exceed portfolio revenue targets whilst supporting the overall country plan and commercial target by ensuring that Virgin Atlantic's position in the market is protected.

You will source and maintain new and existing corporate business and manage, plan and implement sales activities within a portfolio of corporate and travel management company accounts within Southern Africa.

Sound good? Find out more.