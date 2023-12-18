Wonderful wreaths: make your own floral decorations this Christmas

Making your own wreath is a time-honoured Christmas tradition the whole family can enjoy, and thanks to a huge range of kits now available, homemade wreath-ing is easier than ever.

With detailed tutorials and a variety of designs at the ready, anyone can have a go at DIY crafting; whether you’re a total beginner or a creative Christmas expert. Drawing from Virgin Red partners Appleyard Flowers, Bloom & Wild, notonthehighstreet.com, Etsy and M&S, we’ve picked out some of the best wreath ideas we could find, to suit all tastes and skill levels this season. Don’t forget, if you run out of time, each of these brands have beautiful ready-made wreaths you can buy via Virgin Red, too.

Classic Christmas charm

If you’re all about the proper bells and whistles during the holidays and want a straight-down-the-line, extremely Christmassy decoration, this wreath from Appleyard Flowers will be right up your street.

Using florist wire for the base, the stars of the show are the bunches of traditional evergreens – spruce, pine, holly – finished off with a huge red ribbon. It does take a little effort to make a wreath from scratch, but follow the tips on how to attach the trickier decorations and you’ll end up with a winter wonderland-style front door to show off.

Striking and simple

Classic Christmas wreaths are beautiful, but it’s possible to keep things a little more minimalist without losing the warm festive glow. If you’re looking for a more contemporary vibe, this Bloom & Wild guide uses a chrome metal ring instead of a wicker or wire base with the idea that some of it will stay exposed. There’s also a hidden bonus: it’s easier to create yourself.

Do it (mostly) yourself

If you want to collect the base foliage yourself but fancy a helping hand with the bits and pieces that really make it shine, check out this notonthehighstreet kit.

As well as ticking off your classic Christmas must-haves as standard – pine cones, orange slices, cinnamon sticks, big red berries – you can customise with extra ribbon or LED lights. There’s also the option to add fresh foliage from notonthehighstreet for convenience.

Wild and wonderful

Want to adorn your wreath with kawaii marshmallows, miniature balloon dogs or tiny pictures of yourself? There are plenty of supplies on Etsy for your bespoke wreath; and every grade of DIY enthusiast is catered for.

Whether you’re an entry-level crafter or a Christmas pro, choose from full kits, bases to personalise, or every last component to piece together yourself. You could even personalise a pre-built wreath with some custom bits, from LED light strings to keepsake charms, or go all-in on a particular theme or colour – even neon accents are an option for your door.

