Win tickets to the National Lottery's Big Jubilee Street Party

We’re giving members the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the National Lottery's Big Jubilee Street Party at the AO Arena when they donate as little as 1,000 Virgin Points to our charity partners.

Want to party?

The event, hosted by Jason Manford and Fleur East, will offer audience members the unique opportunity to be part of a show that will combine exciting performance collaborations, emotive archive footage and hits from music icons, including Steps, Tom Grennan, Calum Scott, Becky Hill, House Gospel Choir, Nathan Dawe and Ella Henderson.

The AO Arena floor will be transformed into a stunning street party, festooned with lights, trestle tables and colourful bunting to act as the stage for the immersive multimedia show. The special evening will also shine a light on individuals and organisations who have helped define and been defined by the Queen’s reign and will be aired on ITV and ITV Hub over the Jubilee weekend.

How to live like an A-Lister

Sound good to you? All you have to do is donate as little as 1,000 Virgin Points. All donated points will be distributed evenly amongst our current charities:

Air Ambulances UK

Birmingham Children’s Hospital

Cancer Research UK

Centrepoint

Edinburgh Food Project

Guide Dogs

LGBT Foundation

Mind

National Autistic Society

Open Palm

Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care

Tommy’s

UNHCR (The UN Refugee Agency)

Virgin Unite

Once you’ve made your donation, you’ll be entered into the draw to win two tickets to this extraordinary event. Good luck!

The Virgin Red Room at Manchester’s AO Arena

Your tickets unlock access to The Virgin Red Room at Manchester’s AO Arena, where you’ll feel like an A-lister.

The private space seats 16 guests, which means plenty of space to make yourself comfortable. With a mega view, you’ll feel close to the action with some of the best seats in the house. And you won’t miss a thing, as you’ll get table service, all night long.

So party like there’s no tomorrow, and get ready to turn your friends green with envy in the Virgin Red Room.

Your two tickets to the AO Arena Manchester get you the full Virgin Red experience:

The Virgin Red Room - Our suite seats up to 16 lucky people

Extraordinary view - Uninterrupted stage view with seats facing the stage straight-on

VIP Access - Fast-tracked entry via the exclusive entrance

Personal service - Private pay bar, waiter service, cloakroom and en-suite bathroom

Complimentary parking - A parking space reserved just for you next to the arena

Please note:

We all still have a shared responsibility to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the government has advised that you must not attend an event if you have tested positive or if you are required to self-isolate. Furthermore, it is recommended that you take a lateral flow test before you attend events.

Doors open at 6.00pm. Please allow sufficient time to go through venue security. You will need to be seated by 7.15 pm. Latecomers may not be admitted or may be reseated. The show is scheduled to finish no later than 10.00pm. There will be no interval and no re-entry, so it may not be suitable for very young children.

Terms and Conditions

Promotion opens at 3:00pm on 25th April 2022 and closes at 11:59pm on 2nd May 2022.

Winners will be contacted on 4th May 2022.

Open to residents of the UK (excluding Northern Ireland).

Up to 5 entries per Virgin Red member.

Donations made to the Virgin Red charities via any tile other than this promotion tile will not constitute a valid entry to the promotion.

Points donated to UNHCR as part of this promotion will not be matched by Virgin Red.

No purchase necessary.

Please see full terms and conditions for the prize draw here.

Manchester’s AO Arena terms and conditions apply to your prize.

Prize includes 2 tickets to the Virgin Red Room and a car parking space next to Manchester’s AO Arena.

Tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable and have no cash value (or cash equivalent).

You are responsible for payment of any food and drink purchased whilst in the Virgin Red Room.

All tickets, times and performances are subject to availability.

Your name and the name of your guest will be shared with Manchester’s AO Arena to allow you to access the Virgin Red Room on the day.

The Virgin Red Room seats up to 16 people, so it is likely you will share the Room with other Virgin Red members and guests.

On arrival at Manchester’s AO Arena, please proceed to the Prime Experience Suiteholders Entrance where you will be given your tickets and directed to the Virgin Red Room.

You and all guests aged 18 or over must show photo ID to gain admittance to the Virgin Red Room - failure to provide sufficient identification may result in you not being admitted.

Manchester’s AO Arena FAQs includes a full list of what you can and cannot bring into the arena.

If you have any accessibility requirements please let the Virgin Red Support Team know at rewardgenies@red.virgin.com .

The arena is strictly non-smoking.

The use of cameras and other recording equipment at the arena is strictly prohibited.

Age restrictions may apply, please check the details of the performance for full details.

Events may be rescheduled or postponed at Manchester’s AO Arena’s discretion.

Manchester’s AO Arena has more helpful information about planning your visit.