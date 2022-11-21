Win money-can’t-buy prizes in Virgin Australia’s middle seat lottery

Virgin Australia has raised the stakes in its Middle Seat Lottery, with four magnificently unique aircraft bar carts that can be won in the competition.

The hand-refurbished bar carts, completely bespoke and unable to be purchased anywhere, are set to have AV Geeks rushing to nab the middle seat.

‘Disco Fever’ bar cart

Complete with shimmery exterior and spinning mirror ball, there’s a cocktail shaker, Bluetooth speaker, and smoke machine to evoke your inner dancing queen.

‘The Day Spa’ bar cart

Decked out in stylish rattan and containing the most premium spa accessories (think plush robe, silk eye mask and squishy slippers!). The aromatherapy diffuser and luxury candles are designed to instantly refresh and relax the mind and body.

‘At Home Cinema’ bar cart

Upholstered in rich red velvet with a completely customisable cinema-style letter board, this bar cart comes complete with popcorn maker, candy bar and movie projector. Truly turning the at-home cinema experience into something wonderful.

‘The Sports Bar’ bar cart

The perfect accompaniment to an afternoon watching the game. With a removable esky and Yeti coolers to keep drinks ice cold, the bar cart comes complete with a Marshall speaker to not miss a moment of commentary, plus your very own AFL Sherrin and pop-out basketball hoop – should you feel so inspired by keen spectatorship that you’re game to play along.

Other prizes

The four car carts aren’t the only prizes up for grabs in the middle seat lottery. You could also be setting sail on a Virgin Voyages cruise to Mexico and the Bahamas, enjoying a helicopter pub crawl in Darwin, or cheering on your team at the AFL Grand Final. Take a peek at the full list of prizes.

Book your next middle seat adventure with Virgin Australia to be in with a chance of winning.