Win a year’s worth of free wine with Virgin Wines and Virgin Red

Virgin Red has teamed up with Virgin Wines to give two lucky Virgin Red members the chance to win a year’s worth of free wine with Discovery Wine Club.

Want to be on cloud wine?

To be entered into the prize draw, all you have to do is sign up to Virgin Wines' Discovery Wine Club using the exclusive Virgin Red offer and purchase a case of 12 craft wines for 50% off. You can choose from either a red, white or mixed case for £65.88 (was £133.88). You’ll also earn 3,000 Virgin Points for this purchase. It truly is wine o’clock.

If you do this between 13 June and 31 July 2022, you’ll be entered into the prize draw to win one of two year's supply of wine prizes, comprising 5 cases of wine throughout a 12 month period (one every quarter and a special case at Christmas!) with each case containing 12 hand-selected bottles worth at least £113.88. Yes, you've got double the chance of winning the big prize. What a grape opportunity!

Top tip: Make sure that your Virgin Red membership ID is correct and registered to your Virgin Wines account before purchasing the Discovery Wine Club offer to make sure your entry into the draw is valid.

Virgin Wines

Runners up

Virgin Red has lots of prizes to give away, so even if you don’t win, you could get your hands on one of seven runner-up prizes, with two chances of taking home 25,000 Virgin Points and five opportunities to boost your balance by 10,000 Virgin Points. Even the lower of these amounts could get you 50 Greggs sausage rolls (200 Virgin Points each), seven Vue film tickets (1,350 Virgin Points each), three Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady tote bags (3,000 Virgin Points each), a Mustang blast experience with Virgin Experience Days (6,000 Virgin Points), or 10 donations to one of Virgin Red's partner charities (1,000 Virgin Points each).

What is Discovery Wine Club?

Ever found choosing wine a bit complicated? Tired of taking a gamble with every new bottle you buy? With Discovery Wine Club you get a regular supply of outstanding craft wines delivered direct to your door. Enjoy Virgin Wines’ premium wine club service, with bottles handpicked from some of the world’s top independent winemakers. Zero fuss. No risk.

As a member of Discovery Wine Club, you get access to:

Wine to your door – take the hard work out of buying wine, Virgin Wines’ easy-to-use wine club sends you a case of specially selected top-quality wines direct to your door.

Online member area – access a member's only area with loads of info and videos on your latest selection.

Craft wines – each quarter you will get 12 beautiful bottles of craft wine chosen especially by the Head Wine Buyer at Virgin Wines.

Tasting notes – each selection comes with a booklet full of handy wine tips and notes on all the wines.

Helpful wine guides – it won't be long before you sound like a real wine buff in front of your friends thanks to Virgin Wines’ helpful wine guides.

Enter now

Head over to the Virgin Red app or website to join Virgin Wines' Discovery Club and purchase your case of 12 craft wines for 50% off, earn your 3,000 Virgin Points and wait to hear from Virgin Red on the competition results. Good luck!

