Win a year of Virgin Experience Days with Virgin Red

Make 2024 the year of making memories with the chance to win a year of experiences thanks to Virgin Red and Virgin Experience Days. That means you and your loved ones will get loads of opportunities to spend time together with experiences like soothing spa days, fun flying lessons, daring driving experiences or a tour of your favourite team’s stadium.

One lucky member will receive a Virgin Experience Days voucher worth £2,500 to spend on making memories with the ones they love. That could get you 16 family trips to a top theme park, five two-night glamping breaks with activities, or 25 laser tag adventures with pizza!*

Simply answer the question linked below between 23 October and 8 December 2023 to be in with a chance of winning – good luck!

Win big with Virgin Red Enter now

With more than 4,000 of the UK’s most incredible experiences to choose from, this is a chance to make 2024 the year of doing new things together. And if you’re not a lucky winner of the grand prize, 10 members still have a chance to win a whopping 100,000 Virgin Points each – that’s enough to book a Premium seat on a return flight to New York City**. You don’t want to miss this!

The breadth of options means you’ll never be without something amazing to do, and new experiences are being added to Virgin Red so you have even more fun to choose from.

Experience the fastest zip line in the world with Zip World Velocity 2 or complete the O2 Climb with a friend and see a spectacular view of London. How about unleashing your inner foodie by indulging in three course meals and a variety of afternoon teas, including one based on beloved British comedy, Fawlty Towers? And you can add KidZania London to the list of options for a fun day out which is great for kids as well as parents. Whatever you do, the point is you do it together.

Join Virgin Red for more ways to make your life more rewarding.

The Small Print

The Promotion closes at 23:59 pm on 8 December 2023. You’ll have one shot to win and you need to be 18+ and UK resident to enter. It’s exclusive to Virgin Red members so join now, if you haven’t already. Check out the full terms and conditions.

*estimates based on currently available experiences for four.

**Based on the standard season price for return Premium flights from London Heathrow to New York City. Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply and vary according to choice of cabin, departure airport, destination and date(s) of travel and are subject to change. Reward flights are subject to availability. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership required.