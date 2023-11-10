Win a fabulous meal out with Virgin Red and SquareMeal
2024 is about to get a lot more tantalising as Virgin Red and SquareMeal have teamed up to give one lucky member the chance to win a £200 voucher for a magnificent meal out.
With hundreds of participating restaurants across the country the winner will have their choice of cuisine in the New Year, so whether you’d opt for a five-course feast or a romantic meal with the bill covered, there’s something for everyone.
How to enter:
Dine out between 10 November and 10 December 2023
Pay with a linked card at a participating restaurant OR
Complete a reservation booked via SquareMeal
Whether you win or not, you’ll get a side order of Virgin Points with your meal as you’re still earning points as you book, pay and leave reviews. And don’t worry if you don’t snag the top prize as you could still be one of the four runners-up who win a tasty 10,000 Virgin Points each. Delicious.
Here's how it works:
100 points for making an online reservation and dining in at your chosen restaurant
100 - 3,000+ points each time you spend £20 or more in one of SquareMeal’s participating restaurants with your linked payment card
25 points for your opinion by leaving a review of your experience
As the UK’s leading independent restaurant guide for more than 30 years, SquareMeal is the go-to destination for those looking for somewhere to eat, meet or celebrate, and ‘tis the season to have a good time, together. Whether you’re planning a pre-Christmas office party, a family night out or a lovely meal with your other half, you could double the enjoyment with Virgin Red and SquareMeal.
Good luck! Not a Virgin Red member yet? Sign up now to unlock more amazing rewards.
Terms and conditions
Full promotional terms and conditions apply. The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions and SquareMeal terms and conditions also apply. Please be aware of the following:
The Promotion closes at 23:59 pm on 10 December 2023.
This Promotion is exclusive to Virgin Red members and only UK residents aged 18 and above can enter. To enter you also need to sign up to SquareMeal and connect your Virgin Red and SquareMeal accounts via the promotional tile.
We want to keep things fair, so employees of Virgin Red Limited, Virgin Management Limited, Virgin Enterprises Limited, Monomax Limited t/a SquareMeal, Playable ApS, and anyone else professionally connected with this Promotion, along with their immediate families, have to sit this one out.
Eat out as many times as you like, but remember – there’s just one entry into the prize draw per person. We’ll get in touch with the winners no later than 31 January 2024.
The SquareMeal gift voucher will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue.
Virgin Points are only awarded in respect of participating restaurants. Please check details on the SquareMeal website before booking. Your points will be awarded within 30 days of your completed restaurant visit.
If you cancel your booking, you will not be awarded points.
Please note that all bookings are subject to availability and other factors beyond the reasonable control of the restaurant.