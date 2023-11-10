Win a fabulous meal out with Virgin Red and SquareMeal

2024 is about to get a lot more tantalising as Virgin Red and SquareMeal have teamed up to give one lucky member the chance to win a £200 voucher for a magnificent meal out.

With hundreds of participating restaurants across the country the winner will have their choice of cuisine in the New Year, so whether you’d opt for a five-course feast or a romantic meal with the bill covered, there’s something for everyone.

How to enter:

Dine out between 10 November and 10 December 2023

Pay with a linked card at a participating restaurant OR

Complete a reservation booked via SquareMeal

Win a delicious night out with Virgin Red and Squaremeal Eat out, win big

Whether you win or not, you’ll get a side order of Virgin Points with your meal as you’re still earning points as you book, pay and leave reviews. And don’t worry if you don’t snag the top prize as you could still be one of the four runners-up who win a tasty 10,000 Virgin Points each. Delicious.

Here's how it works:

100 points for making an online reservation and dining in at your chosen restaurant

100 - 3,000+ points each time you spend £20 or more in one of SquareMeal’s participating restaurants with your linked payment card

25 points for your opinion by leaving a review of your experience

14 Hills Restaurant and Bar 20 Stories Bluebird Chelsea Crafthouse Quaglino's London

As the UK’s leading independent restaurant guide for more than 30 years, SquareMeal is the go-to destination for those looking for somewhere to eat, meet or celebrate, and ‘tis the season to have a good time, together. Whether you’re planning a pre-Christmas office party, a family night out or a lovely meal with your other half, you could double the enjoyment with Virgin Red and SquareMeal.

Good luck! Not a Virgin Red member yet? Sign up now to unlock more amazing rewards.

Terms and conditions

Full promotional terms and conditions apply. The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions and SquareMeal terms and conditions also apply. Please be aware of the following: