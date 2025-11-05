They say never share your secret recipe. At Virgin, we say, where’s the fun in that?

AI can plan your trip, but it can’t crack a joke at 35,000 feet, shake up the perfect cocktail, or serenade you from your deckchair at sea. Because while technology helps make travel smoother, it’s people who make the adventure extraordinary.

That’s exactly what our new Secret Sauce campaign at Virgin is all about, celebrating the cabin crew, the sailors, the concierges, and every brilliant person who turns a customer journey into something unforgettable.

What’s our Secret Sauce at Virgin? It’s you.

What the research says

Virgin and Talker surveyed 2,000 travelers in the US and UK to find out what really makes an adventure memorable and the answer was clear: people.

93% of travelers recall a positive experience first when thinking about memorable interactions with travel staff. On average, 76% of the quality of their best trips is shaped by the people they meet, and one in four said most or all of their experience depends on those interactions.

54% said trips would be less enjoyable if staff were replaced by AI.

53% believe people make just as much impact as the product itself.

Two-thirds would pay extra for a great, human-first experience.

Gen Z travelers, despite being the most tech-savvy, are the most likely to value human connection – 59% say it will become even more important to travel experiences over the next decade.

And nearly six times more travelers prefer a flight attendant with warmth and personality over one who’s purely efficient (53% vs. 9%).

We’re bringing those insights to life with a new film featuring colleagues from across the Virgin family — a follow-up to our award-winning Secret Sauce campaign from 2024.

The new spot takes viewers on a whimsical journey across the Virgin universe, flying across the pond with Virgin Atlantic, checking in at Virgin Hotels New York, and sailing on Virgin Voyages’ newest ship, Brilliant Lady.

Virgin

Throughout the adventure, a message is passed between Virgin team members at each company in a lighthearted game of telephone, culminating with Richard Branson revealing the final line onboard Brilliant Lady in New York Harbor: “The secret sauce is you.”

For more than 50 years, Virgin has been shaking up industries by pairing bold innovation with people-first leadership.

Virgin Atlantic led the way as the first airline to introduce seatback entertainment, mood lighting, and onboard social spaces, and now it’s the first UK airline rolling out Starlink Wi-Fi fleetwide. At sea, Virgin Voyages redefined cruising with kid-free voyages and its Virgin Voyages App, giving guests the power to personalise every part of their trip. On land, Virgin Hotels’ Lucy app lets guests check in, adjust room settings, order services, or chat with staff, all from their phone.

Today, Virgin uses AI across its brands to free people to do what only humans can: connect, care, and create. From Virgin Media O2’s Daisy AI to Virgin Voyages’ ViVi digital assistant and Virgin Atlantic’s new OpenAI-powered concierge, technology supports our people so they can focus on the moments that make every journey unforgettable.

“This new data reinforces what we’ve always known at Virgin: great travel experiences start with great people,” said Sam Kelly, Chief Experience Officer at Virgin Group. “Even as technology transforms the way we travel, it’s our people who turn moments into memories. From the cabin crew who make you feel at home at 35,000 feet to the concierge who knows just what you need after a long flight, that’s the magic you can’t automate.”

Virgin

Nikki Humphrey, Chief People Officer at Virgin Group, added: “For more than 50 years, Virgin has been on an incredible adventure – constantly shaking things up, embracing technology, and redefining how the world travels. But while our innovations keep us moving forward, it’s our people who make our customers’ journeys truly extraordinary. They don’t just make the Virgin adventure happen – they experience it, drive it, and bring it to life in everything they do.”

Whether you’re flying, staying, or sailing with us, you’ll find that same adventurous Virgin spirit running through it all. Innovation might drive the journey. But it’s our people who make it unforgettable.

To all of our teams at Virgin: the secret sauce is you.