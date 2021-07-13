What's next for Virgin Voyages?

Virgin Voyages is getting ready to launch its UK Summer Soirée series in just a few weeks.

But all three of its ships have been busy in recent weeks. Take a look at what’s been happening…

Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages’ first ship has made it to Portsmouth already and is preparing for its debut with the UK staycation-at-sea cruises this summer.

Virgin Voyages

Offering three and four night cruises off the England coast, Virgin Voyages’ Summer Soirée series will give fully-vaccinated Brits the chance to experience Scarlet Lady for the first time. There are some very special experiences lined up for Sailors – so head over to Virgin Voyages to find out more and book your staycation-at-sea now.

Valiant Lady

Virgin Voyages has officially taken delivery of its second ship Valiant Lady. Now that Virgin Voyages has the keys to the ship, it’s announced some extra special UK sailing for Valiant Lady.

Virgin Voyages

Debuting from Portsmouth in March 2022, Valiant Lady will offer a mix of three-night, 11-night and 12-night voyages. Sailors will enjoy late-night and overnight stays in Málaga, Palma de Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Lisbon and Belgium.

The three itineraries are:

Long Weekender in Zeebrugge (3-night)

Coast the Canary Islands, Spain, & Portugal (11-night)

Late Nights in Portugal and Spain (12-night)

The ship will then head to Barcelona, where it will be based for summer 2022.

Valiant Lady's new pre-summer voyages go on sale on 21 July 2021.

Resilient Lady

Resilient Lady is Virgin Voyages third ship and was recently floated out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa where all of Virgin Voyages ships are being built.

Virgin Voyages

A ‘float out ceremony’ is a significant milestone for a ship. It’s the first time a ship’s hull touches water. Just like a ship launch, the moment is marked by a champagne bottle smashing against the side.

Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more.