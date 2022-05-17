Whatever packs your bags: earn 12 Virgin Points per £1 with Virgin Red and Booking.com

Getting rewarded for a holiday? Yes, it is a thing. Whether you’d rather explore the UK or venture further afield to Europe, Virgin Red members can earn an amazing 12 points for every £1 that they spend with Booking.com (normally 8 points per £1 spent) until Tuesday 7 June 2022.

With travel restrictions reduced in the UK and Europe, now is the perfect time to plan a summer getaway. With the Virgin Points you’ve earned, you can choose from more than 150 rewards, from coffees and cinema tickets to music concerts and family experiences with Virgin Red.

Booking.com

How it works

If you are an existing Genius member and wish to link your Virgin Red membership to your account, the same email address must be registered to both accounts. Click on ‘Get points’ to start earning points and follow the instructions to link accounts. Search for accommodation and make your booking. To earn Virgin Points, you need to make your purchase by accessing Booking.com via the ’Get Points’ button on the Virgin Red app or website and completing your transaction within one browsing session. If you go directly to Booking.com you will not earn points. You will receive your Virgin Points within 120 days after your completed stay.

How could you spend your Virgin Points?

By earning 12 points per £1 on a five-night stay in Cornwall (costing between £500 and £800), for example, members could earn enough points to book a reward flight to a European city*, an upgrade to a premium flight with Virgin Atlantic* tickets to a comedy night out, cream tea for two at Harrods, or a two-course meal for two with prosecco at a Raymond Blanc brasserie.

Meanwhile, members who want to jetset a bit further to a European city with an accommodation budget of around £1,500-£2,000 could soon be booking concert tickets in the exclusive Virgin Red Room at Manchester’s AO Arena, a spa day for two or even a flight to New York*.

Booking.com Booking.com Booking.com

Existing Booking.com customers get the best of both worlds – they’ll be able to access their Genius benefits, as well as being able to earn Virgin Points on top of this exclusive offer.

*Reward flights subject to availability. Taxes, fees and carrier imposed surcharges apply, will depend on choice of cabin, departure airport and destination and are subject to change.

Terms and Conditions

Booking.com’s full terms and conditions apply. Please be aware of the following key terms and conditions:

Virgin Points will be credited within 120 days after your completed stay. No Virgin Points will be rewarded for no-shows or cancelled bookings.

Points are only awarded on room charges. Points are not awarded on other fees and charges including, but not limited to, taxes, services charges, food and beverage and room service charges. Prices displayed include sales taxes, other taxes and other fees unless otherwise stated.

Bookings for accommodation in a small number of countries are not eligible for points in line with Booking.com policy. Such properties should show as not having points associated with them in search results.

Available points will vary depending on location of your booking: UK/Europe: 12 Virgin Points / £1 for bookings made between 0001 BST on 5 May and 2359 BST on 07 June 2022

USA, South Africa & Caribbean: 1 Virgin Point / £1

Rest of world: 5 Virgin Points / £1