What was your must-see TV moment of 2021?

If you’re anything like us, a large proportion of your time in 2021 was probably spent in front of the telly. And now that the nominees for the Virgin Media Must-See Moment have been announced for the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, you can put all that binge-watching to good use.

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award celebrates the dramatic scenes, cliffhangers, laugh-out-loud moments and unforgettable TV memories of 2021.

The nominees are (and we won’t be held responsible for any spoilers – you’ve had plenty of time to catch up!):

An Audience With Adele – a surprise reunion

International superstar Adele returned with a new album in 2021 and celebrated its release with ‘An Audience With Adele’. Performing for a specially invited audience of friends, family, fans, fellow musicians, actors, sportspeople and more, Adele took to the stage to share new tracks from the album as well as some of her classics. Unknown to Adele, Miss McDonald, the English teacher who ‘changed her life’, had been tracked down and was in the audience.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! – lockdown jokes

Ant and Dec aren’t known for political commentary and during I’m a Celebrity they rarely veer from topics relating to the show. But last year, they couldn’t resist a joke at the UK government’s expense in the light of revelations of parties held at Downing Street during lockdown. Delivered with the cheeky wit Ant and Dec are known and loved for, the moment captured the UK’s horror, anger and frustration around the Government’s rule-breaking during such a difficult time.

It’s A Sin – Colin’s diagnosis

People around the world were captivated by Russell T Davies’ mini-series, It’s A Sin. Following the stories of three gay men living in London during the 1980s HIV/AIDS crisis, it pulls on the heartstrings and serves as a reminder of what thousands of gay men enduredduring that time. The moment where Colin is told that he has AIDS is one of the most powerful in the show, as his fear for his future sets in.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – ‘UK Hun?’ – Bimini’s verse

East London queen Bimini Bon Boulash returned with fire in their belly to prove themselves after a seven-month filming break due to lockdown. Bimini’s verse in The RuRuVision Song Contest was their time to shine, combining powerful original lyrics with unbelievable dance moves to help propel The United Kingdolls and ‘UK Hun?’ into pop-culture herstory.

Squid Game– Red Light, Green Light game

Squid Game was one of the most-watched shows on TV in 2021. 456 participants from all walks of life, but all in dire need of money, have been locked into a secret location and given the chance to win 45.6 billion won. Contestants line up to play the traditional Korean children’s game Red Light, Green Light – but it quickly becomes apparent this is no ordinary schoolyard game, and the consequence of losing is death.

Strictly Come Dancing– Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to ‘Symphony’

In week eight of Strictly Come Dancing, Rose Ayling-Ellis and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice performed their Couple’s Choice to Clean Bandit’s ‘Symphony’. In the middle of the performance, the studio fell silent for 16 stunning seconds of dancing. Rose said it was important that the moment gave an insight into her experience as the show’s first-ever deaf contestant, but that it also celebrated the deaf community by being a positive and joyful dance.

Which of the above scenes wins the best TV moment for you? Head over to Virgin Media to cast your vote now.

When you vote you will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win tickets to attend the 2022 Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards. Virgin Media customers can also vote through their television, via their TiVo®, V6 or Virgin TV 360 box, or the Virgin TV Go app.