What was your must-see TV moment of 2020?

Virgin Media has announced the nominees for the Must-See Moment Award at the Virgin Media BAFTAs – the only award that is voted for by the public.

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award celebrates the dramatic scenes, cliffhangers, laugh-out-loud and unforgettable TV moments of 2020. And, let’s be honest, we all watched a lot more TV than normal last year – so chances are you’ve seen a few of these moments already.

The nominees are (and we won’t be held responsible for any spoilers – you’ve had plenty of time to catch up!):

Bridgerton – Lady Whistledown's identity is revealed

Who is the mysterious Lady Whistledown? She’s rocked London’s high society by revealing their secrets in her scandal sheet, while keeping her identity concealed. But in the last episode, all is revealed...

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Britain’s Got Talent – Diversity's 2020-inspired routine

Set to a medley of powerful music and using the viral poem, ‘The Great Realisation’, the performance portrays the coronavirus pandemic, the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle

Gray has physically and psychologically abused his wife Chantelle for years – until now. Chantelle finally summons the courage she’s sought for so long and stands up to her abusive husband. Humiliated, Gray refuses to let Chantelle leave and, in a violent tussle, murders her.

Warning: this scene contains strong graphic violence that may cause distress.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference

The whole of the UK was glued to their television sets when Boris Johnson gave his press conference updates during the pandemic. And our favourite armchair critics were no different, offering their opinions as Boris returned to work after being hospitalised with COVID-19.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat – Mee-cro-wah-vay

If you haven't seen this clip already, we can only assume you've been hiding away from the world. Domestic goddess Nigella Lawson quickly went viral, having baffled viewers while making brown butter colcannon as she said: "I still need to add a bit of milk which I’ve warmed in the mee-cro-wah-vay."

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

The Mandalorian – A familiar face appears

Having rescued Grogu, the Mandalorian and his allies are trapped aboard Moff Gideon’s ship. As Dark Troopers close in, a mysterious hooded figure arrives and eliminates the droids with a green lightsaber. Who could it be?

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Which one wins the best TV moment for you? Head over to Virgin Media to cast your vote now.