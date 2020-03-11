What to expect from a Reformer Pilates class
Heard all about Reformer Pilates but not really sure what it actually is? Virgin Active Australia have revealed all in a new video series...
You might not have a clue where to start with the machines, but when you’ve got an expert instructor in the room, there’s no need to be worried.
In Virgin Active’s Reformer Pilates Intro classes they’ll take you through the basics and help you get used to the machine.
There are three different types of Reformer Pilates classes at Virgin Active Australia, all included in the price of your membership.
When you’re ready to go to the next level, Reformer Pilates Athletic is the class for you. It’ll get your blood pumping while you stretch and sweat.
