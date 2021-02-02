What does Virgin Hotels have planned for 2021?

If you’re anything like us, you’re desperate to get back to travelling – so the news that three new Virgin Hotels are opening this year is definitely music to our ears.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is set to be the first new hotel to open in spring. It used to be the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Las Vegas, but has had a total makeover and will reopen as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. With 1,504 Chambers, Grand Chamber Suites and Penthouse Suites, it’s the place to go if you want to party. Plus, it’s got the coolest pool in Vegas.

Next to open will be Virgin Hotels New Orleans in the summer. Located at 550 Baronne Street and near the Central Business District, the new-build hotel is the perfect base for exploring The Big Easy. Virgin Hotels New Orleans will feature 230 Chambers, as well as Commons Club, a rooftop pool and lounge, gym and dedicated meeting and event spaces.

Virgin has a long history in New York City and this fall Virgin Hotels' new flagship property is set to open. Located in the NOMAD neighbourhood, with 463 Chambers and multiple concept suites, you won’t find a better place to rest in the city that never sleeps. Virgin Hotels New York City will also have a roofscape pool and numerous restaurants including Commons Club and a rooftop bar.

Across the Atlantic, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is under construction. Expected to open in 2022, the hotel is being built in the India Buildings on Victoria Street. The hotel will feature 225 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites, and multiple dining and drinking options, including Commons Club. Virgin Hotels is preserving notable elements of the India Buildings, adding a sense of style and sophistication to bring a truly Virgin Hotels feel to the property.

Virgin Hotels Miami is set to open in 2023 and will be a 40-storey new-build hotel. Featuring close to 250 Chambers, a spa, loads of meeting and event space, a beer garden live music venue, Commons Club and Funny Library Coffee Shop, simply put, you won’t want to stay anywhere else in Miami.

Virgin Hotels is also working on new hotels in Philadelphia, Glasgow, Cannes and Ibiza – more details on all of those in good time.

