Is this the best swimming pool in Las Vegas?

Dreaming of escaping it all for a weekend in Las Vegas? Us too! Take a look at the latest preview images from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and start planning the ultimate getaway.

The hotel will feature a one-of-a-kind pool and entertainment complex, which stretches over five acres. The modern desert oasis is unlike anything Vegas has seen before. It combines a resort pool, dayclub, The Promenade and the Event Lawn.

Virgin Hotels

The new resort pool is just steps away from all the action inside the hotel and casino, nestled among a distinctive modern desert landscape. VIP-style cabanas and daybeds offer a blissful escape for an intimate and playful experience, especially for resort guests.

The Promenade takes guests along the meandering pathway that brings together the property’s new Event Lawn as well as a number of spectacular restaurants. The Promenade and resort pool have an indoor-outdoor vibe and each restaurant will have outdoor seating and views of the pools and Event Lawn.

Virgin Hotels Virgin Hotels Virgin Hotels

The luxury, two-storey Mykonos-themed dayclub will feature an exclusively designed open-air entertainment stage, offering a music festival vibe with a variety of DJ beats. Multi-level bar experiences and made-to-order beach-side bites from the poolside restaurant add to the excitement of the new dayclub.

Virgin Hotels Virgin Hotels

The outdoor Event Lawn turns an open space into an exciting entertainment venue for one-of-a-kind functions, including concerts, private events, and a space for guests to engage in resort activities. It connects seamlessly to The Manor, a new indoor event space which opens out to the resort pool and The Promenade.

Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels has also revealed a sneak peek inside the Chambers at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Visit Virgin Hotels to find out more.