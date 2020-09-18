Take a peek at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is preparing to open its doors. An opening date for the property will be announced soon but in the meantime, take a peek at what the updated hotel will look like.

The chambers will celebrate the property’s modern desert ambience, pairing a playful feel with the luxury and comfort that has made Las Vegas a tourist mecca. They will be bright, featuring a neutral colour palette with pops of whimsical touches, as well as warm and modern finishes. Perfect for work and play, chambers will be as functional as they are timeless.

Virgin Hotels Image from Virgin Hotels

Each chamber will offer distinctive touches, exclusive to Virgin Hotels. Chambers consist of two spaces, separated by a privacy door. This gives guests the perfect space for working, recharging, and wellness. The first space, “The Dressing Room” includes a full vanity, makeup desk with well-lit mirror, an extra-large shower, complete with Red Flower toiletries and a closet for two. Open the privacy door and guests will enter “The Lounge” with Virgin Hotel’s patented ergonomically designed lounge bed, high definition TV, pedestal table and a cosy seating nook.

Virgin Hotels has always prioritised guests’ health and safety and now they’re taking additional measures to keep guests safe throughout their time at their properties. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will use the Lucy mobile app that allows guests to have a completely contactless experience, allowing them to check in and access their room via the in-app mobile key. The app also controls lighting, thermostats, TVs, room service and more.

Image from Virgin Hotels Image from Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels’ flagship restaurant Commons Club will offer guests food and drink 24/7 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The Bar at Commons Club features multiple gathering spaces and live entertainment on select nights. Hotel guests and locals alike will enjoy an extensive wine list for the savvy connoisseur and a wide-ranging wine by the glass offering. Locally sourced wines, beers and craft beers will also be prominent on the list as well as a fun cocktail menu.

There will also be a number of restaurant partners that will bring new and unique dining experiences to the property, including:

Olives, from James Beard Award-winning chef Todd English, will be a hat tip to the original location in Boston, offering a bold and extensive menu with Mediterranean warmth.

Night + Market, a well-known Los Angeles eatery will bring its high intensity and signature Thai drinking food to Las Vegas, offering delicious and authentic Thai dishes.

The original Nobu location in Las Vegas will receive an invigorating update. Guests flock to Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s namesake restaurant for the finest in traditional Japanese cooking, combining world-class hospitality and a dining experience unlike any other.

Kassi Beach Club, from restaurateur Nick Mathers, creator of Elephante in Santa Monica and LA’s Kassi Club, will open poolside at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The European-style restaurant and ultra-lounge will combine Italian flavours with the spirit of the Mediterranean.

Casa Calvera, a brand new culinary and cantina from global hospitality company Hakkasan Group, will combine traditional Mexican cuisine with energetic social ambience.

MB Steak will get a brand new look, which captures the excitement and spirit of the Virgin brand and pairs the old-school steakhouse standard with a rich, comfortable vibe.

Money, Baby! from Clive Collective is Vegas’ newest adult playground with sports betting, interactive games, innovative food and cocktails, and a high-energy atmosphere that will carry from day into night, seven days a week.

Afters Ice Cream will have guests screaming for the one-of-a-kind handcrafted creations.

Pizza Forte, created by the Ferraro Family who are known for one of Las Vegas’ longest-running family-owned and operated Italian restaurants, returns with Roman-style pizza by the slice, whole pizzas, house-made meatballs and a variety of Italian street food.

Visit Virgin Hotels to find out more.