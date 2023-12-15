Wave hello to Virgin Voyages’ most inclusive offer of the year

It’s officially wave season, and Virgin Voyages is turning up the excitement with their most enticing offer of the year, along with unveiling 21 new ports for Summer 2025.

From now until 31 January 2024, sailors can get an epic 70% off their second sailor plus up to $600 of free drinks. The offer is inclusive of all ships and on eligible sailings through November 2, 2025.

The free bar tab includes specialty coffees, cocktails, and the ship’s signature Shake For Champagne delivery service, which allows sailors to shake their phone from anywhere on the ship and get Moët on demand. The offer gives sailors $100 per cabin for voyages under four nights, $200 for voyages between five and six nights, $300 for seven to 13 nights, and $600 for trips lasting 14 nights or more.

Along with this limited time offer, Virgin Voyages is shaking up summer 2025 with an array of breathtaking new destinations including Reykjavik, Naples, Dublin, Istanbul, Porto, George Town, Muscat, and more.

Virgin Voyages

Catering exclusively to adults, Virgin Voyages promises over $1000 in luxurious value included. With over 20 eateries with menus curated by Michelin Star chefs, a variety of group fitness classes including yoga, HIIT and cycling, and award-winning nightly entertainment – it’s no wonder why Virgin Voyages was named the best cruise line in the world (large ships) in this year’s Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.

Virgin Voyages

Whether you fancy snorkelling the Great Barrier Reef, exploring the ruins of Athens, or sipping a Piña Colada on the beaches of Grand Turk, get ahead of planning with Virgin Voyages’ best offer of the year.

The sale ends 31 January, 2024, so head to virginvoyages.com to lock it in now.