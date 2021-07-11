Watch LIVE: Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 spaceflight
Join us and watch the livestream of Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 spaceflight.
The livestream is being hosted by The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert and will feature a performance from superstar singer Khalid.
You’ll be able to see for yourself the extraordinary experience Virgin Galactic is creating for future astronauts.
The “Unity 22” mission is the twenty-second flight test for VSS Unity and Virgin Galactic’s fourth crewed spaceflight. It is also the first to carry a full crew of two pilots and four mission specialists in the cabin, including Virgin Group Founder Richard Branson, who is testing the private astronaut experience.
Read more about the mission on Virgin Galactic’s website.