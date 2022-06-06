Virtually Wild: Celebrate World Environment Day with Virgin Limited Edition’s photography competition

Virgin Limited Edition is calling on aspiring photographers to share their best wildlife snaps to celebrate World Environment Day in its Virtually Wild photography competition.

World Environment Day aims to inspire collective action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore the planet – something Virgin Limited Edition has also made a priority in the regions where it operates. With its Virtually Wild competition, Virgin Limited Edition is hoping to drive forward this idea by not only sharing photographs of wildlife conservation, but also telling the stories behind them and the environment they live in.

Jack Brockway

The top 100 entries will be showcased in a month-long virtual exhibition, with a panel of judges – including Richard Branson – choosing an overall winning photographer to receive a safari experience of a lifetime.

Joining Richard on the judging panel is Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller, Kenyan travel and lifestyle photographer Peter Ndung’u, and Virgin Limited Edition’s managing director Jon Brown.

Richard Branson said: “More species are being threatened with extinction than ever before and World Environment Day provides an opportunity to shine a light on the countless species, habitats and ecosystems in need of our care.

Virgin Limited Edition

“I have been fortunate enough to travel and explore many places over the years and have become increasingly determined to not only protect the wildlife we cohabit with, but take action to ensure they both survive, and thrive, for years to come.

“I can’t wait to see the incredible wildlife photography people have captured during their travels, past and present, and look forward to welcoming the winner to our much-loved Ulusaba. Good luck to everyone taking part.”

Pat Riddell added: “I have spent my career capturing images and storytelling about people, places and nature, and World Environment Day provides the perfect platform to shine a light on the many wonderful reasons we need to care for and protect the world around us.

Adam Slama

“Virtually Wild is a brilliant way of inviting people to share their experiences while giving others the opportunity to see the world through someone else’s lens and I’m really looking forward to seeing and celebrating everyone’s entries.”

Entries are open until 5 July, with winners announced on 5 August. The overall winner will be invited to put their photography skills to the test during a three-night stay at Virgin Limited Edition’s South African Private Game Reserve Ulusaba.

Visit Virgin Limited Edition to find out more and to submit your entry.