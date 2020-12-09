Virgin Voyages to set sail in spring 2021

Brighter days for travel are in sight as Virgin Voyages prepares for a safe and exhilarating start to sailing in spring 2021, giving sailors the chance to experience the sea change it will bring to cruising.

Scarlet Lady’s new sail date is set for 9 May 2021, with her sister ship Valiant Lady to follow on 14 November 2021.

For her inaugural voyage, Valiant Lady will join Scarlet Lady in the Caribbean, sailing from their new home terminal in PortMiami. Valiant Lady will then return to Europe for the 2022 Mediterranean sailing season.

Sailor and crew health and wellbeing is always number one for Virgin Voyages – and it is prioritising them by making the decision to reschedule sailings. While news of COVID-19 vaccine developments are promising, there are still significant challenges in preventing the spread of the virus. Despite these challenges, Virgin Voyages is excited about the new sail dates in 2021 and looking forward to welcoming sailors on board.

Virgin Voyages is committed to its sailors, and those booked onto voyages impacted by the new sail dates will be offered generous and flexible options as a way of saying thank you.

Virgin Voyages Virgin Voyages Virgin Voyages

The Virgin Voyages crew can’t wait to welcome sailors aboard Scarlet Lady. From stunning, innovative design, to world-class dining, entertainment and destinations done differently, Virgin Voyages will offer a sailing experience like no other.

The time to travel is coming – and Virgin Voyages plans to be part of helping satisfy the wanderlust that everyone has had to suppress this year.

And with that, a few words from our Captain, Richard Branson...

For additional information on impacted sailings, visit Virgin Voyages.