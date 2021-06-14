Virgin Voyages set to sail new islands in 2022

We know you must be craving the sea and the sun and Virgin Voyages is getting ready to set sail. The cruise line’s third ship, Resilient Lady, will be rerouting from her home in the Meditteranean to bring you warm winters in the Southern Caribbean.

Resilient Lady has a lineup of trips ready to head out from San Juan in early 2022. Itineraries include stops at dreamy destinations like Aruba, Curaçao, St. Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, Martinique, Barbados, Antigua, Guadeloupe, and the British Virgin Islands.

Virgin Voyages

Memorable voyages await aboard the Resilient Lady with the perfect balance of exploring and restoring. The ship has over 20 onboard eateries inspired by the world’s best restaurants and an impressive array of health and wellness amenities, including a juice bar and jogging track.

These eagerly awaited island itineraries include beachside mornings, turquoise waters, diving through coral reefs, and wandering vibrant cobblestone streets. Onboard guests will also get to enjoy the Virgin Voyages’ exclusive Beach Club at Bimini for the ultimate chance to sit back and relax.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is even offering the opportunity to make the transatlantic trip to the Caribbean. Resilient Lady will welcome passengers on board as she sails from Portugal to Puerto Rico over 11 nights at sea.

Whether it's sailing through the Caribbean Isles or Lesser Antilles, Virgin Voyages new getaways are designed to unleash your wanderlust.

Check out the upcoming trips here and follow along Virgin Voyages on Instagram and Twitter

for travel updates.