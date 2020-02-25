Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady sails into Liverpool

Virgin Voyages' first cruise ship Scarlet Lady has sailed into Liverpool Docks on the latest stop on her world tour.

Scarlet Lady was unveiled to the world for the first time in Dover last week, showing off her dazzling contemporary design and epic experiences onboard.

The ship gives sailors a lot to fall in love with. The interiors of Scarlet Lady delight at every turn with something different around each corner. Whether it’s dining in the vegetarian restaurant Razzle Dazzle or eating experimental creations in the Test Kitchen; relaxing with some Vitamin Sea in the spa or dancing into the night with DJs such as Mark Ronson, Diplo, MK and Sofi Tukker - there really is something for everyone.

Richard Branson, Virgin Group founder, commented: “I have dreamed of starting my own cruise line since I was in my 20s and I’m thrilled that moment has arrived. The Scarlet Lady is truly special and we’ve worked with some of the world’s most sought-after designers, artists and architects to craft an extraordinary experience. The benefit of our five decades in business in so many industries is that we can offer a voyage like no other.”

Music is in Virgin’s DNA and Liverpool is a symbolic stop for the ship as it was home to one of the first Virgin Records stores that Richard Branson opened.

She will spend one day and night in Liverpool before sailing onto New York, where Virgin Voyages will be opening up the gangway and letting Sailors discover four of Scarlet Lady's delectable eateries. Then she will sail onto Miami, where she will make her inaugural passenger voyage around the Caribbean in April.