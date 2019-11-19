Virgin Voyages reveals second ship and destinations

Virgin Voyages has announced that their second ship will be called Valiant Lady and that she will sail seven-night Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona.

“We are thrilled to unveil the name of our second ship – Valiant Lady – and to deliver on our commitment to offer travellers a sea change in how they can experience cruising in this fantastic part of the world. Our Sailors will fall in love with the places we go and the moments and memories they will be able to create on our gorgeous ship. After all, there is no better way to sail the seven seas than doing it the Virgin way,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages.

Valiant Lady will dock just steps from Las Ramblas at the World Trade Center in Barcelona. This will put Sailors as close to the heart of the port city as possible, meaning they can walk to Barcelona’s dynamic and diverse neighbourhoods.

Valiant Lady will embark on three different itineraries from Barcelona, all offering overnight and late night stops across some of the hottest destinations in France, Italy and Spain. The three itineraries from Barcelona are:

Barcelona, Ibiza, Monte Carlo, Marseille and Olbia.

Barcelona, Ibiza, Toulon, Ajaccio, Marina di Carrara and Cagliari.

Barcelona, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga and the British port of Gibraltar.

Sailors will have the flexibility to make the most of their time in all of these ports and take in all that the destinations have to offer. All sailings feature a Friday overnight stay in Ibiza – perfect for a big night out. But Ibiza is also one of the most beautiful Balearic islands so if a big night out isn’t your scene, you can also enjoy a chilled beach day, bohemian markets, or a serene spa.

Virgin Voyages has also revealed that the name of its second ship was inspired by the latin word ‘valere’ and from the French origin, ‘vaillant’, meaning bold, strong and courageous. Historically, the image of women only graced the bows of ships to bring protection to a vessel, but Valiant Lady embodies the idea that women design, captain, lead and champion change in the maritime industry.

Valiant Lady will continue Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Squad programme, which is aimed at recruiting, supporting and mentoring female shipboard talent and growing opportunities to access leadership roles in onboard areas such as marine, technical and hotel management that statistically show low numbers of female leadership.

