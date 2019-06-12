Virgin Voyages reveals new destinations for Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages has revealed a new lineup of itineraries, featuring destinations that Sailors have already expressed an interest in exploring.

The cruise line’s new routes have been developed in response to the US government’s new restrictions on travel to Cuba from the United States. Continuing the company’s mission to provide Sailors with epic day and night time experiences, the new itineraries will feature multiple late-night sail aways, including a midnight departure on all new sailings.

Virgin Voyages will now offer five-night Riviera Maya sailings to Playa Del Carmen and Mexican island Cozumel. These destinations offer opportunities for Sailors to experience some of the world’s best diving as the area is home to the world’s second largest barrier reef with 26 different species of coral. Sailors will also have the opportunity to explore ecological and archeological treasures in Cozumel, including Mayan ruins. Sailors could even opt to explore neighbouring Tulum, with its picturesque beaches and diverse nightlife.

For those who want a quick getaway, Virgin Voyages’ four-night sailings will now become Fire and Sunset Soirées, with a sunset departure from Key West and a midnight departure from Bimini. In Bimini, Sailors will enjoy a day of rejuvenation topped off by an exclusive late-night beach bonfire. This celebration under the stars is unique to these sailings and the artistic fire installations draw inspiration from the fireball structures on Richard Branson’s Necker Island.

Virgin Voyages has also developed special seven-night sailings for the 2020 festive holiday season in response to Sailor demand for longer voyages aboard Scarlet Lady. Those wanting to celebrate aboard Scarlet Lady can opt for the all-new Holidaze and Nights and New Year’s Ahoy voyages, which fall across the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. These voyages feature stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and late-night sail aways in both Bimini, Bahamas and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

