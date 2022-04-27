Virgin Voyages heads down under to Australia and New Zealand

It’s official, Virgin Voyages is heading down under in 2023. Resilient Lady, the third-ship in the fleet, will be saying “G’day!” to Aussies, bringing the long-awaited opportunity to set sail the Virgin way.

After a sunny season sailing around Greece, Resilient Lady will make her way on a 44 night trans-continental voyage, offering the chance to sail the high seas from Athens to Sydney in style. After this epic journey home, the ship will arrive at Station Pier in Port Melbourne, Victoria.

Resilient Lady will offer a mix of itineraries ranging from 2 to 14 nights, taking Sailors to stunning destinations across Australia including Hobart and Burnie in Tasmania, along with Sydney in New South Wales. She’s also set her sights on New Zealand with routes that include ports of call in Picton, Napier, Tauranga, Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Onboard, Sailors can enjoy Michelin-starred, chef-driven culinary offerings at six signature restaurants and food from more than 14 other eateries, to fuel the day. For those who want to keep moving while at sea, there’s fitness options from bungee classes to HIIT. Virgin Voyages also brings jaw dropping entertainment with its festival-like line-up, sun-kissed days spent around the pool, and hours lost at the mermaid hideaway that is Redemption Spa. On shore, Sailors will be met with authentic, locally driven experiences that tap into the curious, adventure-craving spirits in us all.

Fellow Australian and Virgin Voyages’ President and Chief Experience Officer, Nirmal Saverimuttu, said, “Australia and New Zealand are without question the most beautiful countries in the world, and we knew that these destinations, paired with the Virgin Voyages experience, will make it the most incredible holiday for our Sailors. The Virgin brand is known and adored by Australians and New Zealanders, and we are committed to delivering a holiday experience you will love and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson describes it as an exciting milestone for the brand, “Australia has a very special place in my heart, and we can’t wait for Australians and New Zealanders to meet our Resilient Lady and experience all that she has to offer in true Virgin style.

“For more than 50 years, Virgin companies have been innovating and making industries better for our customers. Virgin Voyages is very much charting its own path, offering a fresh perspective on cruise travel with all the elements of the Virgin experience that people love.”

Swim over to Virgin Voyages to find out more and book your trip.